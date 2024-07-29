 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

You might be waiting a while longer for Samsung’s Android 15 beta

By
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Orange and in Titanium Silver.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Today is all about dealing with software delays. First, there’s news that Apple users might have to wait a bit longer for Apple Intelligence to arrive with iOS 18 this fall. There’s also news that Samsung’s Android 15 beta may be later to release than we initially thought.

According to SamMobile, Samsung originally planned to release One UI 7 today. However, the release has been slightly delayed due to the public release of One UI 6.1.1 for the Galaxy S24 series.

Recommended Videos

One UI 6.1.1 was initially released with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 earlier this month. The update primarily focuses on introducing new AI features to Samsung’s foldable phones while including some minor features that enhance productivity and media consumption experiences on Galaxy devices.

There’s no word on how long the One UI 7 beta delay will be.

When One UI 7 is finally released to beta testers or the public, it is expected to be a significant update. One anticipated change is a notable redesign of the camera user interface (UI). One potential change could involve moving all the main controls, such as camera modes, quick controls, and zoom shortcuts, to the bottom of the screen for easier access. Other shooting modes might be placed in a horizontal bar or a new pop-up menu.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra's screens in bright sunlight, showing differences in reflection.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (left) and Galaxy S24 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Moreover, Samsung plans to introduce a pill-shaped feature for system apps on the home screen, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island. However, instead of placing this feature in the top center of the screen, it could be located on the left side of a phone’s notification area.

In One UI 7, you can expect more rounded design elements, smoother animations, and a two-page notification panel. This means there are separate dropdowns for notifications and quick settings, with notifications on the left and quick settings on the right.

One UI 7 will function as a companion for the soon-to-be-released Android 15. The Android 15 release is expected to conclude its beta testing phase soon and become available for Android devices shortly after. This update, which has been tested for several months, includes new features such as improved PDF experience, satellite connectivity, general design changes, and more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
5 reasons why you should not buy the Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 8's screen.

Google's Pixel phones have gone from an oddity to a smartphone market mainstay. Where once we thought the Pixel would go the way of the Nexus line or any one of a number of projects Google has prematurely killed off, the Pixel range has gone from strength to strength, and now they seem as common as Samsung Galaxy phones and iPhones.

Key to the Pixel's success is the strength of the camera system. The combination of Google's software with some solid hardware has led to the Pixel becoming one of the best smartphone camera systems around. That's culminated in the Google Pixel 8, which is an excellent smartphone. That said, you shouldn't buy one. Here's why.
The Tensor G3 processor isn't great

Read more
5 phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Mint Green color along with a Samsung notebook and a cermaic bowl with lemons.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has much going for it -- including a bright AMOLED display, four promised Android upgrades, fast wireless charging, and a competitive price. And yet, the Android landscape is filled with excellent alternatives to it, many of which are even more compelling purchases. With that in mind, before you pull the trigger on an S23 FE, we'd recommend shopping around a bit first.

The following alternatives have various features that make them suitable substitutes for the Galaxy S23 FE. Some are less expensive, others offer more features, and some are newer. With that in mind, here are a few phones with think you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.
Samsung Galaxy S24

Read more
The Google Pixel 8a may not get one of Android 15’s coolest features
The back of the Google Pixel 8a.

One of the most highly anticipated new features in Android 15 may not be available on the recently launched Google Pixel 8a. If true, it's bad news for anyone who just purchased Google's newest budget handset.

Android Authority reports that the least expensive Pixel 8 model will not support the Auracast feature in Android 15. This feature allows users to share their phone’s audio with multiple Bluetooth devices — making it a lot easier to share a song or video with friends/family without disturbing other people around you.

Read more