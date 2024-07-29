You might be waiting a while longer for Samsung’s Android 15 beta

Today is all about dealing with software delays. First, there’s news that Apple users might have to wait a bit longer for Apple Intelligence to arrive with iOS 18 this fall. There’s also news that Samsung’s Android 15 beta may be later to release than we initially thought.

According to SamMobile, Samsung originally planned to release One UI 7 today. However, the release has been slightly delayed due to the public release of One UI 6.1.1 for the Galaxy S24 series.

Recommended Videos

One UI 6.1.1 was initially released with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 earlier this month. The update primarily focuses on introducing new AI features to Samsung’s foldable phones while including some minor features that enhance productivity and media consumption experiences on Galaxy devices.

There’s no word on how long the One UI 7 beta delay will be.

When One UI 7 is finally released to beta testers or the public, it is expected to be a significant update. One anticipated change is a notable redesign of the camera user interface (UI). One potential change could involve moving all the main controls, such as camera modes, quick controls, and zoom shortcuts, to the bottom of the screen for easier access. Other shooting modes might be placed in a horizontal bar or a new pop-up menu.

Moreover, Samsung plans to introduce a pill-shaped feature for system apps on the home screen, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island. However, instead of placing this feature in the top center of the screen, it could be located on the left side of a phone’s notification area.

In One UI 7, you can expect more rounded design elements, smoother animations, and a two-page notification panel. This means there are separate dropdowns for notifications and quick settings, with notifications on the left and quick settings on the right.

One UI 7 will function as a companion for the soon-to-be-released Android 15. The Android 15 release is expected to conclude its beta testing phase soon and become available for Android devices shortly after. This update, which has been tested for several months, includes new features such as improved PDF experience, satellite connectivity, general design changes, and more.