Digital Trends
Mobile

Leaked ZTE concept phones are mad, may not be real, and totally worth seeing

Andy Boxall
By

A set of concept images show smartphone maker ZTE may have some ideas on what to do about the screen notch, and they’re quite unusual. Manufacturers are desperately trying to move away from using a notch, trying ever-more inventive ways of having a full-screen experience without a cut out at the top of the display. The Axon S and Axon V show how ZTE may approach the situation.

We say, “may approach,” because there is no proof the images you see here show genuine ZTE products. Even if these are actual ZTE phone concepts, this is not necessarily proof they will be made into devices you can buy. However, with that caveat in place, just take a look at these two alternative ways to get rid of both the notch and the bezels on a smartphone. Get ready, because these are crazy.

zte axon s v news front back concept
NotebookItalia.it

The first is referred to as the ZTE Axon S, and it’s a variation on the slider design seen on the Honor Magic 2 and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. However, instead of the slider rising out of the phone’s top, it flicks out to the side, where it reveals both a dual-lens front facing camera and a triple-lens rear camera. This means the phone’s OLED screen not only doesn’t have a notch, but the body doesn’t have any camera lenses on the back either. It’s completely smooth.

zte axon s v news cameras concept
NotebookItalia.it

ZTE’s Axon S really takes minimalism to the next level. There’s a thin sliver for a speaker above the screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and absolutely nothing on the back — not even any branding. The slider design is great, and works well on Honor and Xiaomi’s phones; but it can slow down camera activities due to the extra step involved in getting them ready. The rear camera under the slider may have a 48-megapixel main lens, a second 19-megapixel lens, and a 5x optical zoom.

zte axon s v news concept
ZTE Axon V Concept NotebookItalia.it

How about the ZTE Axon V? Why put the selfie camera in a notch (or a slider) when you can mount it in a module outside of the screen? That’s what the Axon V shows — camera lenses inside a camera bump that’s slung out on the side of the phone. It’s unusual looking, not very ergonomic, and certainly not the most elegant solution to the notch. The Axon V’s rear cameras are visible on the back, but we don’t know anything about the specification. The front camera may use a 3D sensor, likely for secure face unlocking.

zte axon s v news camera concept
ZTE Axon V Concept NotebookItalia.it

The result is the 6.8-inch screen on the Axon V does not have any notch, and very small bezels. According to Notebook Italia, where all these images were published, the Axon V’s camera position will help ZTE fit a larger battery inside the phone, and it also may come with 5G connectivity. It states the device may launch this year, but doesn’t give a more precise date. It also says the Axon S will have 5G, which is shown in the top corner of the screen on one of the renders.

Are these ZTE phones real? If so, will they ever go on sale? We don’t know for now, so must treat them as fan-made renders. That doesn’t mean we don’t love the creativity, and will cling to the chance these really are being worked on in a corner of ZTE’s research and development department.

Don't Miss

Sony's super-tall Xperia 1 is the first smartphone with a 4K OLED display
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Why premium is the most overused, and least understood, word in tech

Everyone has heard the word premium, and many of us will have purchased a premium product, but what does premium actually mean, and why is it used so much in tech? Here's why it's so popular.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple file system
Mobile

Jury fines Apple $32 million for infringing on three Qualcomm patents

In a serious blow to Apple in its legal battle against Qualcomm, a San Diego jury fined Apple $32 million for infringing on three Qualcomm-owned patents. The decision marks the latest news in a string of court dates for the two companies.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Bixby
Mobile

How to disable Bixby Home on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung's Bixby virtual assistant can be helpful, but Bixby Home, which sits on the left of the home screen, hardly offers any kind of value. If you're annoyed by its existence, here's how to disable Bixby Home.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
motorola moto g7 news power jc 3
Mobile

The best Moto G7 Power cases you can buy for your power-full phone

The Moto G7 Power's 5,000mAh battery certainly has the stamina to go for all twelve rounds. But the glass back could be a glass jaw of sorts. Protect your power-full phone with the best Moto G7 Power cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Fitbit Versa Lite Review
Product Review

Fitbit’s trimmed-down Versa Lite still has all the smartwatch features you need

Fitbit trimmed some of the features it bundles in its popular Versa smartwatch to keep the price low on it newest smartwatch, the Versa Lite. Does this strategy work? Read our review to find out.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best budget apps
Mobile

Saving for a vacation? Here are the best apps to help you manage your wealth

Looking to start managing your money, but don't care for intricate software or spreadsheets? Lucky for you, we made a list of the best budgeting apps designed to help you rein in your expenditures.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Android
Mobile

Most Android antivirus apps fail to provide malware protection, study shows

A study by AV-Comparatives analyzed the effectiveness of Android antivirus apps in protecting against the 2,000 most common malware threats. Alarmingly, only 23 of the apps were able to detect 100 percent of the malware samples.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart to launch own low priced tablet on android 9 pie onn
Mobile

Walmart to launch it’s own low-priced tablet, powered by Android 9.0 Pie

Walmart will soon launch its own low-cost, kid-friendly tablet, which will be powered by Android 9.0 Pie. The price and release date for the device are still unknown, but it will reportedly feature a MediaTek processor with 2 GB of RAM.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Sony Xperia 10
Mobile

Safeguard your Sony Xperia 10 smartphone with one of these cases

If you're looking for some protection to keep your Sony smartphone safe, or you want a different style, we've got you covered here with a list of the best Sony Xperia 10 cases. There are clear cases, rugged cases, wallet cases, and more.
Posted By Simon Hill
sony xperia 10 review sonyxperia10 feat
Product Review

Sony's Xperia 10 falls frustratingly short of budget brilliance

Better know for premium products, Sony does also have a budget smartphone range, but can the Sony Xperia 10 compete with great cheap phones from Nokia and Motorola? We put it through its paces to find out how it measures up.
Posted By Simon Hill
sony xperia 1 10 plus mwc 2019 group
Mobile

Sony's Xperia 10 smartphone boasts a 6-inch screen and is now available

Sony took the wraps off of three new phones at Mobile World Congress 2019, including the new Xperia 1, which is the company's new flagship phone and the first with a 4K OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Posted By Christian de Looper
fcc to help first responders pinpoint 911 callers inside large buildings call
Mobile

FCC to help first responders pinpoint 911 callers in multi-story buildings

When someone calls 911 from their cell phone, wireless carriers provide operators with an approximate location. Now the FCC wants the carriers to provide vertical location data to pinpoint 911 callers inside multi-story buildings.
Posted By Trevor Mogg