Xiaomi will announce the Mi Mix 3 on October 25, and it promises to be one of the most exciting Xiaomi phones we’ve seen in a while, due to an unusual way of maintaining the all-screen look synonymous with the Mi Mix range, and some incredible world-first technology.

Rumors, official videos, and plenty of early details have already spread about the device, so here’s what we know about the Mi Mix 3 so far.

Design

The Xiaomi Mi Mix pioneered the all-screen, bezel-less style design we’re seeing so much more of today. How will the Mi Mix 3 change things? An official video has shown us everything we need to know — the phone will have a slide-up camera module, something like the Oppo Find X, but likely not motorized.

In the video, people appear to be physically sliding the screen down to reveal the camera module, which is likely to only expose the selfie camera. On Twitter, Xiaomi global spokesperson Donovan Sung said the Mi Mix 3 will have, “A next generation full screen display, with a sliding form factor.” Clues about the slide-up design can also be seen in the official teaser for the phone, which you can see in this article’s main image.

This is different to the approach taken with previous Mi Mix phones, where the selfie camera has been in the phone’s chin, forcing you to turn the phone upside down to take a selfie from the correct angle. It was a neat, but cumbersome solution. Sung continued in a further tweet that the design was chosen to provide, “an even better full screen display experience, especially for photography,” and revealed the company had also experimented with a pop-up camera like that seen on the Vivo Nex S, but decided not to pursue it for the Mi Mix 3.

Rumors place the screen resolution at 2340 x 1080 pixels, with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, but do not state the size of the OLED panel.

Specification

Xiaomi isn’t holding back with the specification on at least one of the new Mi Mix 3 phones. According to the company’s global spokesperson, Donovan Sung, the Mi Mix 3 will be capable of 5G connection speeds, and feature 10GB of RAM. This would make it a world first on both counts, and the specs have since been shared via the official Xiaomi Twitter account too.

I know exactly what to do with #10GB. Let Mi know if you want #MiMIX3 pic.twitter.com/7CHZqxoEC3 — Mi (@xiaomi) October 17, 2018

Xiaomi often launches more than one version of its devices, so we would expect only one model to have both these specs, and for other more affordable models to use 4G LTE and have a smaller amount of RAM. Rumors indicate the Mi Mix 3 will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845.

Are you as excited as Mi about #MiMIX3? RT now if you want #5G! pic.twitter.com/RFDwqLye6v — Mi (@xiaomi) October 16, 2018

Sung has previously shared a photo of a smartphone in front of a computer screen showing network connection speeds. Look closely at the phone’s screen, and you can see it says “5G” in the information bar. Considering 5G networks are not available to the public yet, and aren’t expected to do so until sometime in 2019, this is not evidence that 5G speeds will be available at launch on the Mi Mix 3. Huawei’s modem inside the Mate 20 Pro will connect to compatible 4G LTE networks at up to 1.2Gbps, and is the fastest currently available.

It will be interesting to see what Xiaomi has planned for 5G and the Mi Mix 3.

Announcement and release

Xiaomi will reveal the Mi Mix 3 on October 25 at an event in Beijing, but the release date is unknown. While a U.S. launch is unlikely, Xiaomi has expanded out into Europe over the past year, making a launch in Spain, France, and Italy possible in the future.

We will keep you updated with all the Mi Mix 3 news right here.