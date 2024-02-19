10 best comedies of the 1990s, ranked

The 1990s was one of the biggest decades for comedy films. Filmmakers pushed cultural boundaries, experimented with new ideas, and blended genres to create unique and gut-busting viewing experiences.
Comedy has evolved and progressed since the turn of the century, but nostalgia aside, the films of this bygone era retain a charm that makes audiences return to them all these years later. With that in mind, it’s time to look at the best comedy films from the ’90s.
10. Waiting For Guffman (1996)
9. Office Space (1999)
8. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
They don’t do parody movies like these used to. In a ridiculous spoof of the James Bond movies, ’60s secret agent Austin Powers freezes himself to stop his nemesis Dr. Evil from destroying the world in the ’90s.
Poking fun at the many tired tropes found in the 007 franchise, International Man of Mystery features scene after scene of laugh-out-loud bits and characters, with Mike Myers stealing the show in a smashing and legendary dual performance.
7. My Cousin Vinny (1992)
When two New Yorkers (Ralph Macchio and Mitchell Whitfield) are arrested in Alabama, one calls his cousin Vinny (Joe Pesci), a novice lawyer, to drive down to defend them both in court, making for a hilarious fish-out-of-water story.
Pesci and his co-star Marisa Tomei deliver electrifying performances in this film, and its surprisingly realistic depiction of the criminal justice system has held it up in the decades since its release.
6. The Birdcage (1996)
When his son (Dan Futterman) gets engaged, a drag club owner (Robin Williams) and his partner (Nathan Lane) try to hide their homosexuality in front of his fiancée’s conservative parents (Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest).
Revolutionary for its positive LGBTQ+ representation with its main characters, this hysterical and profound comedy opened the door for other major Hollywood films to depict similar stories on the big screen.
5. There’s Something About Mary (1998)
4. The Big Lebowski (1998)
2. The Truman Show (1998)
As an ordinary man (Jim Carrey) discovers his life and everyone in it is part of a reality TV show centered around him, he must overcome his fears and decide whether or not he wants to see the real world waiting behind the scenes.
It’s a clever satire poking fun at people’s obsession with celebrities and their private lives while also exploring how easily people can accept the world that’s presented to them. The Truman Show effectively blends witty comedy and heartfelt drama to present one of the most unconventional and moving blockbusters ever.
1. Groundhog Day (1993)
This groundbreaking comedy follows a loathsome weatherman (Bill Murray) who bas to relive the same day over and over again. In one of the most well-known cases of an existential crisis, protagonist Phil struggles to escape this loop and fails to enjoy his eternal life without consequence, only to finally find joy and meaning by supporting and connecting with others in the town he once hated.
Hilarious, heartfelt, and thought-provoking, Groundhog Day continues to be an inspiring classic that has even become a subgenre in itself.