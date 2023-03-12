What time are the 2023 Oscars? Full event schedule

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 2023 Oscars, also known as the 95th Academy Awards, is the final stop in awards season as the best films of 2022 will be honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Despite declining ratings over the years, the Oscars remain the most prestigious awards show in Hollywood. Winning an Oscar is still considered the highest honor a creative could win for a film.

The Oscars are more than just a three-hour ceremony. It’s an event that begins well before the telecast with a pre-show and red carpet. The Oscars are Hollywood’s version of the Super Bowl, as cinephiles and pop culture enthusiasts tune in for the entire day’s festivities. Below you’ll find information about the 2023 Oscars.

When are the 2023 Oscars?

The 2023 Oscars will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 12. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) will host the Oscars for the third time.

2023 Oscars event schedule

The Oscars are a full-day affair, complete with wall-to-wall coverage starting hours before the ceremony.

2023 Oscars red carpet coverage

The red carpet (or champagne carpet) festivities kick off at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on ABC with On the Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95. Linsey Davis and White Johnson of World News Tonight will anchor the coverage. The first round of celebrities will slowly be trickling in for the ceremony as they walk the carpet and pose for photos. To watch the red carpet online, ABC News Live will begin live streaming at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT, and it will run until the start of the Oscars.

Join Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh as they countdown to the 95th Oscars on Sunday March 12th at 6:30e/3:30p! Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/UemFB69N8v — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2023

Countdown to the Oscars will start on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The special will serve as the lead-in to the Oscars. Ashley Graham (American Beauty Star), Vanessa Hudgens (Bad Boys for Life), and Lilly Singh (The Muppets Mayhem) will host. Various correspondents will be interviewing Hollywood’s best and brightest stars on the red carpet before they make their way into the Dolby Theatre.

Watch the 2023 Oscars

Tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT for the Oscars’ telecast. The ceremony can be seen for free on your local ABC station. The 2023 Oscars can also be seen on ABC.com and through the ABC app. You must sign in with your cable login or streaming TV provider.

Stream the 2023 Oscars

If you do not have cable, the Oscars are available on streaming TV services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

There are two Hulu + Live TV plans. For $70 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

FuboTV has four plans: Pro Quarterly, Elite Quarterly, Premiere Quarterly, and Latino Quarterly. The first three range from $70 to $100 per month, and Latino Quarterly starts at $25 per month.

Finally, YouTube TV costs $65 per month. For a limited time, that price drops to $55 per month for the first three months.

Who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars?

Meet your third slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/pn1RpeJbS1 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 9, 2023

Some of the most illustrious and well-known entertainers in Hollywood will be presenting at the 95th Oscars. The list of presenters includes Harrison Ford (1923), Halle Berry (Bruised), John Travolta (Grease), Kate Hudson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), and Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam).

2023 Oscar nominations

Who will go home with the night’s top prize, Best Picture? With wins at the SAGs, Golden Globes, and Critics’ Choice, Everything Everywhere All at Once is the heavy favorite. EEAAO became the fifth film (first since 2012’s Argo) to sweep the four major guild awards (DGA, PGA, SAG, and WGA).

The three films in the best position to upset EEAAO are The Banshees of Inisherin, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Top Gun Maverick. Banshees and All Quiet are tied for second with nine nominations behind EEAAO‘s 11. All Quiet is one to pay close attention to, especially after its BAFA win for Best Film.

