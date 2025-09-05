 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 best free movies to stream this weekend (September 5-7)

Sandler and Silverstone headline our list of free movies

By
Weekend Watchlist: Free Movies A football team stands on the sidelines and talks.
Paramount Pictures
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 5 hours ago

The summer season is over, and Hollywood moves to its fall slate. The first Friday of September will be terrifying as The Conjuring: Last Rites opens nationwide. Like all Conjuring movies, expect Last Rites to be extremely profitable.

After getting out to the theater, save some money and watch free movies on FAST services, like Tubi and Pluto TV. Our picks this weekend include an MTV comedy, an Adam Sandler football pic, and a coming-of-age tale.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

The Jackass guys deserve medals of honor. It’s beyond me why some of these guys still put their bodies through the wringer. Johnny Knoxville and Co. will literally hurt themselves for entertainment, and for that, we thank you.

Jackass: The Movie is essentially a longer version of an episode of the TV show with a bigger budget. From Knoxville getting destroyed by Butterbean to Chris Pontius dancing in the street as the Party Boy, Jackass: The Movie will leave you in tears from laughter. You also might cry from agony after Steve-O snorts wasabi.

Stream Jackass: The Movie on Pluto TV.

The Longest Yard (2005)

It’s officially football season. Before your favorite NFL team takes the field, revisit the fictional matchup between the convicts and the guards in The Longest Yard remake. Adam Sandler stars as Paul Crewe, a disgraced former quarterback forced to serve a three-year prison sentence.

With a former pro at his prison, Warden Hazen (James Cromwell) forces Crewe to captain a football team of cons to get slaughtered in a game against his prison guards. Much to his surprise, Crewe forms a competent team, but he soon learns the warden won’t let him win. The Longest Yard is an ideal Sandler movie packed with memorable one-liners and absurd humor.

Stream The Longest Yard on Pluto.

Clueless (1995)

As if! Fast Times director Amy Heckerling transforms Jane Austen’s Emma into a delightful teen comedy with Clueless, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. Rich girl Cher (Alicia Silverstone) can get anything she wants except a good grade from Mr. Hall (Wallace Shawn).

As a matchmaker, Cher sets Mr. Hall up with Miss Geist (Twink Caplan) to lighten his mood. Cher moves on to makeovers next and takes the clumsy Tai (Brittany Murphy) under her wing. Smart and witty, Clueless captures high school stereotypes while also crafting a genuinely thoughtful story.

Stream Clueless on Tubi.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (August 29-31)
One of these Netflix shows was canceled too soon
Brit Marling in 'The OA.'

Netflix used to shake up the established television landscape. Now, it has created a legacy of its own. The streaming service has produced numerous shows over the course of its history that have lived on the service for years on end.

While many of the shows have faded from memory, that doesn't necessarily mean that they deserved to. We've pulled together three underrated shows that are well worth watching this weekend.

Read more
3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (August 29-31)
Superman Returns is now on HBO Max
Superman flies over the world in Superman Returns.

HBO Max is gearing up for some new releases starting next month. Friendship, a black comedy with Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, heads to the streamer on September 5. One week later, Alex Garland's Warfare will premiere on September 12.

Until then, enjoy some of HBO Max's slate of underrated movies. One of our selections this weekend is Superman Returns, which is not a failure despite what the studio said. The other picks include a surfing documentary and a crime thriller.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 29-31)
One of these Netflix movies features an insane all-star cast
Kate and Randall shop in the grocery store in Don't Look Up.

Although it was initially the only streamer in town, Netflix has since faced an increasingly competitive market for people looking to watch something. Even so, the streamer still has plenty of great movies that are worth your time, including some that you might not have considered checking out.

We've pulled together three underrated movies that deserve more attention than they have received to date. You can check them out below.

Read more