3 best free movies to stream this weekend (September 5-7)

The summer season is over, and Hollywood moves to its fall slate. The first Friday of September will be terrifying as The Conjuring: Last Rites opens nationwide. Like all Conjuring movies, expect Last Rites to be extremely profitable.

After getting out to the theater, save some money and watch free movies on FAST services, like Tubi and Pluto TV. Our picks this weekend include an MTV comedy, an Adam Sandler football pic, and a coming-of-age tale.

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

The Jackass guys deserve medals of honor. It’s beyond me why some of these guys still put their bodies through the wringer. Johnny Knoxville and Co. will literally hurt themselves for entertainment, and for that, we thank you.

Jackass: The Movie is essentially a longer version of an episode of the TV show with a bigger budget. From Knoxville getting destroyed by Butterbean to Chris Pontius dancing in the street as the Party Boy, Jackass: The Movie will leave you in tears from laughter. You also might cry from agony after Steve-O snorts wasabi.

Stream Jackass: The Movie on Pluto TV.

The Longest Yard (2005)

It’s officially football season. Before your favorite NFL team takes the field, revisit the fictional matchup between the convicts and the guards in The Longest Yard remake. Adam Sandler stars as Paul Crewe, a disgraced former quarterback forced to serve a three-year prison sentence.

With a former pro at his prison, Warden Hazen (James Cromwell) forces Crewe to captain a football team of cons to get slaughtered in a game against his prison guards. Much to his surprise, Crewe forms a competent team, but he soon learns the warden won’t let him win. The Longest Yard is an ideal Sandler movie packed with memorable one-liners and absurd humor.

Stream The Longest Yard on Pluto.

Clueless (1995)

As if! Fast Times director Amy Heckerling transforms Jane Austen’s Emma into a delightful teen comedy with Clueless, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. Rich girl Cher (Alicia Silverstone) can get anything she wants except a good grade from Mr. Hall (Wallace Shawn).

As a matchmaker, Cher sets Mr. Hall up with Miss Geist (Twink Caplan) to lighten his mood. Cher moves on to makeovers next and takes the clumsy Tai (Brittany Murphy) under her wing. Smart and witty, Clueless captures high school stereotypes while also crafting a genuinely thoughtful story.

Stream Clueless on Tubi.