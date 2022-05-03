Paramount+ is developing a new Jackass revival series

Nearly twenty years after the original Jackass series was cancelled by MTV, a revival show may be on the horizon. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish revealed the news during an earnings call earlier today. He also mentioned that the show’s original creators are involved with the revival.

“Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+,” said Bakish.

Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville created Jackass as a reality show for MTV in 2000. Knoxville also starred in the series alongside Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ryan Dunn, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy as they performed ill-advised stunts and pranks on each other.

Following the show’s cancellation in 2002, Knoxville and his cast reunited for Jackass: The Movie in 2002. While that was intended to be the franchise’s swan song, its box office success led to theatrical sequels in 2006 and 2010. There were also two direct-to-video Jackass spinoffs that don’t count toward the main series.

Knoxville, Steve-O, Pontius, England, Wee Man, Ehren, and Lacy reunited for Jackass Forever, which earned $80 million at the box office earlier this year. They were joined by a new generation of “Jackasses,” including Jasper Dolphin, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka.

Notably absent from the lineup was Margera, who sued his former collaborators Tremaine, Knoxville, and Jonze, as well as MTV and Paramount over his dismissal from Jackass Forever. The lawsuit was settled last month. However, it remains to be seen if Margera will be invited to participate in any future Jackass projects.

