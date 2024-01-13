 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like the new Peacock show Ted? Then watch these 5 TV series and movies

Christine Persaud
By

What comes to mind when you hear the name Ted? You might instantly consider the adorable yet vulgar sentient stuffed bear from the 2012 Seth MacFarlane movie of the same name (and its 2015 sequel Ted 2). Years later, these films are now joined by a prequel series of the same name, streaming on Peacock. Set in the ‘90s, it centers around the antics that Ted (voiced by MacFarlane) gets up to with John (Max Burkholder in the role played by Mark Wahlberg in the movies) when John is just coming of age. Presented like a wholesome sitcom, Ted the series is quite the opposite, with the raunchy and foul-mouthed teddy bear just as he is in the movies.

Fans of the movies Ted and Ted 2 will want to check out the new series. But if you’re also looking for other similarly vulgar comedies to watch, these five series and movies will be right up your alley. After that, check out additional options in five great comedies from the last five years that are worth watching.

Recommended Videos

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Three men looking at something, surprised in a scene from Horrible Bosses.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Jennifer Aniston shines as an against-type, nasty, sexually aggressive dentist in one of many ridiculous storylines in this movie. That’s just the tip of the iceberg with Horrible Bosses, a black comedy about three friends, Nick (Air‘s Jason Bateman), Dale (Charlie Day), and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis), who are tired of being bullied by their awful bosses (played by Aniston, Colin Farrell, and Kevin Spacey). They don’t just angrily quit their jobs, however, or take a printer to an open field to smash it like Peter in Office Space. They go a step further and decide to have their work superiors murdered. Surely, it can’t be that difficult? And it would eliminate the problem for all of them, once and for all.

Related

The movie is pure, silly fun, just like Ted, complete with raunchy bits and sexual innuendo. The chemistry among the cast, which also includes Jamie Foxx, Julie Bowen, and Donald Sutherland, further makes this movie downright hilarious. The boys might not succeed in their plan (spoiler alert: there is a Horrible Bosses 2). Nonetheless, their feeble attempts to achieve their goal and the exaggerated heinousness of their bosses really make you wish they did.

Stream Horrible Bosses on TNT.

Bupkis (2023)

Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci sitting by the ferry in a scene from Bupkis on Peacock.
Heidi Gutman / Peacock / Peacock

When it comes to crude, frat-boy humor, no one does it better than Pete Davidson. Bupkis, his first comedy drama series since leaving Saturday Night Live, depicts a fictionalized version of his real life. Drawing comparisons to Louie C.K.’s Louie and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Bupkis is much darker, more modern, and far more inappropriate. Storylines touch on mental health, family, career, dating, and the added challenge of dealing with being in the public eye.

Davidson isn’t alone: he is surrounded by friends and family, including a supporting cast that includes Edie Falco and Joe Pesci. There’s also a diverse list of guest stars through the first season: think everyone from Sebastian Stan to J.J. Abrams, Jane Curtin, Eli Manning, and Method Man. Bupkis has the same endearing qualities as Ted with just the right dose of inappropriate content as well.

Stream Bupkis on Peacock.

Weird Science (1985)

A young teen driving a car, his arm around a gorgeous woman in a scene from Weird Science.
Universal Pictures

A cult classic movie, the boys in Weird Science don’t have a teddy bear that became real. They do one better. The stars align, and they somehow use a doll, a computer, and electrodes to create the real-life “perfect woman” who comes to life in their bedroom. Talk about every teenage boy’s dream! All of a sudden, these nerdy pubescent boys, played by Anthony Michael Hall and Ilan Mitchell-Smith, have a stunning woman (Kelly LeBrock) to boost their social profiles and keep the bullies at bay (and in awe).

One of many iconic John Hughes movies from the ‘80s, Weird Science is one of the more underrated, lower-profile films. But the movie will fit right in with fans of Ted, particularly the prequel series, given that both focus on the high school experience, social outcasts, and a special companion. Weird Science isn’t raunchy, but there’s sexual innuendo and laughs to be had.

Stream Weird Science on Starz.

Sausage Party (2016)

Various anthropomorphic food characters wide eyed and mouthed looking at something in a scene from Sausage Party.
Sony PIctures Releasing

Raunchy comedies and Seth Rogen go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it’s no surprise that one of his movies makes this list. Sausage Party is even more inappropriate and suggestive than Ted, which is surprising given that it’s animated. An anthropomorphic sausage named (what else?) Frank (voiced by Rogen) is happily living his life in blissful ignorance in the grocery store. That is, until he learns what happens when food is purchased. To avoid the nightmare of being grilled on a barbecue and stuffed into some hungry human’s mouth, Frank rallies his friends to try and escape.

The talented voice cast includes Jonah Hill, Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Michael Cera, James Franco, Salma Hayek, Paul Rudd, and others. Together, they make deliciously profane dialogue come to life from talking sausages, condiments, and even a bun. There’s a villain, of course, and what else would it be but Douche (Nick Kroll)? If you thought Ted was bad, Sausage Party takes it to another level, also earning an R rating. A TV series based on the movie called Sausage Party: Foodtopia is set for release in 2024.

Stream Sausage Party on Netflix.

The Hangover (2009)

Three men in an elevator, one leaning back one with a cloth to his mouth, the other holding a baby in a carrier in a scene from The Hangover.
Warner Bros. Pictures

As far as comedies about men up to debauchery go, The Hangover is typically at the top of the list. This movie is one of the best to watch if you love Ted. The first in the trilogy, three men (there’s no teddy bear, but there is, at one point, a baby) played by Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis, go to Las Vegas for a bachelor party and get up to lots of trouble. They somehow wake up drugged, missing teeth, in a room with Mike Tyson’s tiger, and being tracked by gangsters, with no recollection of what happened the night before.

It sounds just like the type of trouble Ted might get John into, right down to the drunken Vegas wedding to a call girl, the mysterious baby in the closet, and the boys getting in the way of the groom’s pending nuptials. The Hangover is filled with non-stop laughs: you can easily see all the characters existing in the same universe.

Stream The Hangover on TBS.

Editors' Recommendations

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
5 most anticipated Hulu shows of 2024, ranked
A man sits and stares in Shogun.

The dawning of a new year can feel like a bit of a comedown from the holiday season. It's probably still cold; there are no holidays to look forward to, and another year is ahead of you. With every new year, though, we also get a slate of new TV shows to look forward to.

And, while not every new show pans out, there are always plenty of new things worth celebrating. Hulu, which has always had a great lineup of TV shows, has a bunch of new shows coming in 2024 that are worth celebrating, and some of them are even coming in January. Here are five shows to check out this year:
5. Interior Chinatown (TBA)

Read more
One of the best movies of the 1990s is on HBO Max this January. Here’s why you should watch it
Two men watch a woman run in the snow in Fargo.

Over the course of their decades as one of the most well-known directing duos in the history of Hollywood, Joel and Ethan Coen have made many movies that have more than stood the test of time. Their wild and varied filmography includes dark dramas, straight comedies, and plenty of movies that don't fit neatly into either category. If you're looking to catch up on some of the directing duo's best work and you find yourself scrolling through the great list of movies available on Max, then Fargo is a perfect place to start.

The movie, which tells the story of a kidnapping gone horribly wrong and the comedic investigation into the crime, has spawned a critically acclaimed TV show by Noah Hawley that just premiered its fifth season. Ultimately, though, the original movie still reigns supreme. Here are four reasons you should check it out.
Fargo features Frances McDormand's most unforgettable performance

Read more
The best movies on Peacock right now (January 2024)
Brad Pitt and Edward Norton standing in front of a door in Fight Club.

There's good news for Peacock subscribers in January. A very strong batch of movies has been added to Peacock's streaming library, including a few films, like Fight Club, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Hell or High Water, which have never been on Peacock before. Those are great titles, and there are even more new movies on Peacock here.

One of the downsides of Peacock is that it doesn't tend to hold on to its biggest movies for very long, so catch these while you can. Also, some titles may only be accessible on Peacock's higher tiers. Keep reading for the updated list of the best movies on Peacock right now.

Read more