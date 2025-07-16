 Skip to main content
Death Valley is one of 3 great Britbox shows you should watch in July 2025

By
An old man and a young woman look at photos in Death Valley.
BBC

If you’re tired of American television and the lack of sophistication that stems from many U.S. shows, BritBox might be the answer to your prayers. While it’s true that Brits are inherently more sophisticated than their American counterparts, their TV tends to be a bit more refined.

If you have a BritBox subscription but aren’t sure exactly what to do with it, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together a list of three great shows that are the perfect entry point if you’re looking for something great on BritBox:

Death Valley (2025-)

Although he might be best known to American audiences for playing Wormtail in the Harry Potter films, Timothy Spall’s career is filled with proof that he is one of the best actors of his generation. In Death Valley, he plays a retired TV actor who once played a TV detective and has now been recruited to help a real-life detective solve a series of crimes.

It’s a goofy premise, but intentionally so, and Death Valley proves to be the kind of British cop show that lands on the lighter side of the genre. It may be about murders, but that doesn’t mean that Death Valley has to be dour.

You can watch Death Valley on BritBox.

Towards Zero (2025)

Adapting Agatha Christie is a tried and true well for the Brits to turn to, and Towards Zero is just the latest example. This adaptation follows two detectives who are called to investigate the death of a wealthy widow, only to discover the various tendrils that connect to the case and ultimately unveil a grander murder plot.

Like all of Christie’s stories, Towards Zero is plotted to perfection and features an excellent cast of young British actors who are all doing wonderful work in period garb. Matthew Rhys and Anjelica Huston are among the standouts, but truly, the entire cast is terrific.

You can watch Towards Zero on BritBox.

Death in Paradise (2011-)

If you’re sick of watching people hook up on the beach, Death in Paradise might be the show for you. The series follows a British detective who feels and acts like a fish out of water as he investigates crimes on the Caribbean island of Saint-Marie.

Like any long-running procedural, the joy of Death in Paradise is its regular rhythm, which follows a particularly satisfying formula. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the show doubles as a travel showcase, offering up some of the most beautiful locations in the world on a regular basis.

You can watch Death in Paradise on BritBox.

