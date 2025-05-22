 Skip to main content
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (May 23-25)

Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
If you’ve ever scrolled through Amazon Prime Video for even a few minutes, you’re likely aware of just how deep their library is. That depth can be exciting, but it can also be anxiety-inducing, especially if all you really want to do is find a great movie to watch.

Thankfully, we’ve pulled together a list of three great movies available on Prime Video that are all worth your time. These movies have different vibes and represent different genres, but each of them is a reminder of just how many good movies are available on the streaming service.

Recommended Videos

The Hurricane (1999)

Denzel Washington is one of the best actors of all time for a reason. The Hurricane remains one of his greatest and most unseen performances.

The film stars Washington as Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, a boxer who dreamed of winning the middleweight title and was then wrongly arrested for murder and sentenced to three consecutive life sentences. The film’s depiction of the way Black men, in particular, are demonized and villainized whether they’re guilty or not remains relevant even to this day.

You can watch The Hurricane on Amazon Prime Video.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Telling the true story of Ron Kovic, an all-American teenager who enlists in the Vietnam War and then eventually becomes one of its more radical opponents, Born on the Fourth of July is a thoroughly American movie. Kovic’s story about a patriotic boy who becomes more and more cynical about his country and the war is a brilliant examination of the way Vietnam destroyed the trust of an entire generation of Americans.

Anchored by one of the best performances of Tom Cruise‘s career, Born on the Fourth of July is honest about the realities of war and also features some stunning, horrific footage depicting the conflict itself.

You can watch Born on the Fourth of July on Amazon Prime Video.

Bernie (2011)

Loosely based on a true story, Bernie follows a beloved assistant funeral director in a small Texas town. When he befriends a prickly widow that nobody else likes, he eventually becomes totally ensconced in her world and her needs.

After she’s found dead and Bernie is charged with her murder, the residents of the town spring to his defense, and we come to appreciate how he wound up in this position. Anchored by one of Jack Black‘s best performances, Bernie is darkly funny from start to finish.

You can watch Bernie on Amazon Prime Video.

