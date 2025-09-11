3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (September 12-14)

This time of year, television dominates the conversation because of the Emmys. HBO Max usually has a high-profile show during this time, and in 2025, that title belongs to Task, a crime drama about a police investigation into a string of violent robberies.

While you’re perusing the HBO Max app, check out the loaded movie library, which includes new releases like Friendship, an underrated comedy from the spring. Find Friendship and two more HBO Max movies below.

Friendship (2025)

In Friendship, Tim Robinson essentially headlines a 101-minute episode of I Think You Should Leave. Considering that the show is hysterical, Friendship drawing that comparison is a compliment.

Craig Waterman (Robinson) is an awkward suburban dad who struggles to connect. When Austin Carmichael (Paul Rudd) moves to the neighborhood, Craig surprisingly forms a friendship with him. As their friendship progresses, Craig’s obsession with Austin threatens to ruin their lives. Prepare for some cringe comedy.

Stream Friendship on HBO Max.

Babygirl (2024)

In the late ’80s and early ’90s, the erotic thriller exploded in popularity with Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct. Babygirl would have fit right in during that time period.

Romy Mathis (Nicole Kidman) is a successful CEO of an NYC tech company. Dissatisfied with her sex life with her husband, Romy begins an affair with Samuel (Harris Dickinson), a young intern who becomes the dominant partner. Their sexual encounters are passionate, but their affair has trouble written all over it.

It Comes at Night (2017)

It Comes at Night — a psychological horror about a contagious disease that causes widespread panic and death — feels all too real, considering the events of the last few years. With disease wreaking havoc, a couple, Paul (Joel Edgerton) and Sarah (Carmen Ejogo), and their son, Travis (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), live a secluded life at their cabin in the woods.

When another family of three (Christopher Abbott, Riley Keough, and Griffin Robert Faulkner) moves in, paranoia sets in and brings out Travis’ worst emotions. In a world ravaged by disease, we become our own worst enemy.

Stream It Comes at Night on HBO Max.