3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 29-31)

Although it was initially the only streamer in town, Netflix has since faced an increasingly competitive market for people looking to watch something. Even so, the streamer still has plenty of great movies that are worth your time, including some that you might not have considered checking out.

We’ve pulled together three underrated movies that deserve more attention than they have received to date. You can check them out below.

The Beautiful Game (2024)

One of the great things about sports is the way they can unite people of all backgrounds, and The Beautiful Game is a powerful reminder of the way they can inspire even the most underprivileged among us. The film follows a homeless soccer team as they travel to Rome to compete in the Homeless Soccer World Cup and discover a player who gives them a chance to win it all.

Although it might follow some familiar beats, The Beautiful Game is anchored by the great Bill Nighy and is exactly the kind of story that sports movies should give us more frequently.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Featuring an insane cast of talented performers, Don’t Look Up is a movie about the end of the world. The film follows two astronomers who discover that a massive comet is going to destroy the planet and then spend most of the film’s running time trying to convince people they should be concerned about it.

It’s an admittedly blunt metaphor, but also an undeniably effective one. Thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the film is also grounded in plenty of real emotionality and features a final sequence designed to remind you just how grateful you should be for the life you’ve got.

The Mauritanian (2021)

A legal drama based on a true story, The Mauritanian tells the story of a group of attorneys who discover a conspiracy that reaches deep into the government as they work to represent someone who has been detained at Guantanamo Bay for six years.

In the years since, it’s only become more relevant, and the central performance from Jodie Foster feels more like the first in a new phase in her career. The Mauritanian is about a grave injustice, and while it can be grave at times, it’s in no way a movie that feels like homework.

