5 best Amazon Prime Video TV shows to stream on Labor Day

It will soon be Labor Day, and while it might be tempting to enjoy one last day off with fun in the sun, many of us will be at home mentally preparing for back to school, the upcoming holiday season, and the unofficial end of summer. Once you have finished activities and chores and you want to sit back and relax, there are some great shows worth watching.

The five best Amazon Prime Video TV shows to stream on Labor Day include an eclectic mix of options to entertain. And there are a few you might not have watched yet, including one that’s perfect for cozying up to enjoy with kids.

Recommended Videos

All or Nothing: A Season With the Arizona Cardinals (2016)

All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals (Trailer) | Amazon Original Series | NFL Films

The All or Nothing franchise features several seasons covering a different team in sports, including five within the NFL. Each compartmentalized season dives into the behind-the-scenes operations of the team, includes footage from practices and competitions, and interviews with players, coaches, and others. For die-hard football fans, All or Nothing: A Season With the Arizona Cardinals along with the other instalments available to stream are a fitting precursor to the upcoming football season.

Start with the first season that centers around the Arizona Cardinals and that team’s 2015 season, then work your way through the other four NFL-centric episodes, which follow the 2016 Los Angeles Rams 2016 season, 2017 Dallas Cowboys season, 2018 Carolina Panthers season, and 2019 Philadelphia Eagles season.

Stream All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals on Amazon Prime Video.

Gen V (2023-)

Gen V - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

If you have already powered through all four seasons of The Boys and you can’t wait to find out what happens next, Gen V is the perfect show to watch while you wait for the confirmed fifth and final season of that satirical superhero show. If you already watched Gen V, why not watch it again to remind yourself of everything that happened before its upcoming second season as well?

Existing in the same universe as The Boys, Gen V takes place at a crimefighting school for young Supes. When the most powerful Supe Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) dies by suicide, it drives his friends to dig deeper into why it happened. As they explore, the young adults discover that the school is not what it seems. With crossover characters, the demonstration of exciting, unique, and gruesome superpowers, and just as much political and societal commentary as the show for which Gen V serves as a spinoff, fans of The Boys won’t be disappointed.

The two shows are connected, so you’ll gain a better understanding of both by watching. If nothing else, check out season 1 to honor the brilliance of the late Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson but tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident in March 2024.

Stream Gen V on Amazon Prime Video.

Fallout (2024-)

Didn’t get around to watching Fallout when it was originally released earlier this year? Maybe you don’t think you’ll be interested in it if you don’t know anything about the video game series on which it’s based. You don’t have to, because Fallout is just another postapocalyptic drama among a sea of options, but with its own unique twist and method of storytelling. The series is funnier and more irreverent than expected, the characters easy to get behind, and the story compelling with fascinating visuals and wonderful special effects and make-up.

While Ella Purnell is the star, a naïve young woman who leaves the safety of her underground bunker to search through the vast and dangerous wasteland above to find her kidnapped father, Walton Goggins shines as the villain The Ghoul/Cooper Howard. You’ll find yourself pleasantly surprised with Fallout even if you never played the game. If you did, you’ll be mesmerized by how true-to-form this small-screen adaptation is to the source material.

Stream Fallout on Amazon Prime Video.

Tumble Leaf (2014-2019)

Tumble Leaf - Official Teaser | Prime Video Kids

This Amazon Original animated series is perfect to watch with the kids before they head back to school, especially for preschoolers going for the first time. Delivered in stop-motion form, Tumble Leaf follows the adventures of an anthropomorphic blue fox named Fig and his best friend, a caterpillar named Stick, both voiced by Christopher Downs. Aimed at preschoolers, the show is designed to help teach them basic lessons about science and how things work.

A great way to ease preschoolers into the education that’s to come in a school setting, Tumble Leaf streamed for four seasons. There are 52 episodes in all, each a short 24 minutes long to keep your child entertained and give you a short break to get last-minute weekend tasks done.

Stream Tumble Leaf on Amazon Prime Video.

Chuck (2007-2012)

You probably have back to work on the mind, especially if you took an extended vacation. Take a little escape and explore the fantastical world of Chuck about an average Joe tech big box store worker who becomes caught up in a CIA plot. When title character Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) gets an encoded e-mail from an old college friend, he doesn’t realize that opening it has embedded a copy of a software program containing spy secrets into his brain. Once this is discovered, he is assigned a CIA handler named Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski), who is tasked with protecting him and, more importantly, those secrets that are crucial to national security.

The action comedy spa drama takes Chuck on a journey through uncharted waters as he is thrust into the dangerous world of espionage. He’s forced to use the knowledge he unknowingly acquired to help stop threats and terrorists, which is a far cry from his mundane old job. When it comes to fun, escapist entertainment to help you turn your brain off for a short time before heading back to work after the Labor Day holiday, Chuck won’t disappoint.

Stream Chuck on Amazon Prime Video.