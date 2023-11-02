5 things the MCU should do if they bring back the original Avengers

Following Marvel Studios’ recent slew of critical and commercial disappointments, Variety has reported that the studio is now considering featuring the six original Avengers in a future film. This would mean the Marvel Cinematic Universe would bring back Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff, who had lost their lives during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Comic books are no stranger to killing and reviving popular characters, and this trend has made its way into the movies. But after these two characters left the franchise on such a high note, it is possible bringing them back might do more harm than good. Despite this, should the MCU bring all these heroes back together, they should make the most of this opportunity and do these five things.

Have Tony Stark and Peter Parker reunite

Tony Stark spent some time in the MCU as Peter Parker’s mentor, providing him with the wisdom and hi-tech suits he needed to be the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This came to the point that people believed the latter was going to be the next Iron Man.

However, Peter has grown quite a lot since Tony’s passing in Endgame and has forged a whole new identity as a humble, street-level hero without relying on Stark’s tech. It would be very touching for Tony to see how much Peter has changed after all this time, especially since he might be the only person who remembers Peter after he had everyone’s memory of him wiped in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Have Captain America wield Thor’s hammer Mjölnir again

Fans completely lost it when they saw Captain America wield Thor’s hammer, using its divine power to battle the villainous Thanos in a true clash of titans.

Since Mjölnir briefly made Cap one of the universe’s strongest heroes, to have him wield it once more against the likes of Kang would make for an exciting follow-up film. If the MCU’s next big bad is supposed to be a threat to the whole Multiverse, Cap will need the power of the gods just to stand a chance.

Have Natasha and Yelena meet up again

Natasha and Yelena immediately became a popular sister duo in the former’s solo film, Black Widow, after they had spent decades apart from each other.

Though Yelena now mourns the loss of her adoptive sister, who had sacrificed herself to undo Thanos’s snap in Endgame, Nat’s possible revival could give these siblings the reunion they never got to have after Yelena vanished during the Blip. It would be a tearful moment, for sure, especially as Nat can see how her little sister has grown as she followed in her footsteps as a hero.

Have Thor team up with alternate Loki

Though Thor had to watch Loki meet his end at the hands of Thanos, a variant of his fallen brother was created in Endgame and has become much more heroic after being taken to the TVA. This alternate Loki is a far cry from the evil God of Mischief he was before, and he will undoubtedly be a crucial figure in defeating Kang in the next Multiversal War.

If Thor is to team up with the original Avengers one last time, he should also get the chance to see his brother again (albeit a much more mature version of him), as it could help him receive some closure after losing so many people in his life.

Make this reunion a one-time thing

It would be terrific to see the first six Avengers return to the big screen, but the original team disbanded for a reason. Actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson had spent the better part of a decade playing superheroes with great success.

Nevertheless, they all seemed ready and content with moving on to greener pastures, so stepping back into their roles in the MCU for too long could still be a step backward for their careers. Fortunately, there are rumors that Secret Wars will softly reboot the entire MCU, so this team-up should give audiences a final farewell before a fresh lineup of actors takes their place in the franchise’s new timeline.

