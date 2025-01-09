 Skip to main content
5 most anticipated comedy shows of 2025, ranked

A group of people walking down the street in The White Lotus.
HBO

With a new year comes a new host of TV shows to look forward to, and 2025 stands to be a great one. With the return of several Emmy-winning comedies and a few highly anticipated new releases, there will be no shortage of laughs in 2025.

With great comedies coming to Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more, there’s bound to be a big comedy release on your preferred streaming service. These are the five most anticipated comedy shows of 2025, ranked.

5. The Rehearsal season 2 (TBA 2025)

The Rehearsal | Official Trailer | HBO

It’s hard to definitively describe Nathan Fielder’s aggressively meta semi-reality series a comedy, but it’s hard to categorize it as anything else. Fielder became a bit of a cult hit for his Comedy Central show Nathan For You, in which he played the worst consultant imaginable to real struggling small businesses. In The Rehearsal, he takes the gag so much further by claiming that one can rehearse for all of life’s moments by simply rehearsing for them.

Working again with real, unsuspecting people, he stages exacting, exhaustive rehearsals to prepare people for difficult conversations they want to have with people in their lives and, most jarringly, an entire child rearing trial for a curious but noncommittal potential mom. The controversial first season blew some minds and ruffled some feathers, so it’s somewhat surprising it’s coming back to HBO in 2025. We have no idea how weird Fielder is going to get this time, but we can’t wait to see what he has in store.

4. Chad Powers (fall 2025)

Glen Powell is Hollywood’s “it” man these days, but that hasn’t stopped him from making Chad Powers, perhaps the goofiest TV show idea ever. But somehow, because it’s Powell, it might actually work. Based on Eli Manning’s “Chad Powers” prank when he went undercover for a walk-on tryout at Penn State and played like, you know, borderline Hall of Fame quarterback Eli Manning, Chad Powers takes the bit to its logical conclusion.

As the titular character, Powell dons prosthetics to start his own redemption tour on a new team under a different name after burning out in his first chance to be a star. Chad Powers will debut on Hulu, but has yet to announce a release date.

3. The Studio (March 26)

The Studio — Official Teaser | Apple TV+

Slated for a March 26 release date on Apple TV+, The Studio is the next anticipated project from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. This Hollywood satire stars Rogen as newly-appointed studio head Matt Remick, a man who just wants to make good films. Unfortunately, Continental Studios makes movies — money-making blockbusters for the masses. Remick’s dream job might just be his greatest nightmare.

The stars are out in droves in the trailer, and The Studio looks like it wants to be a real (fictional) show about Hollywood, filled with familiar references and stars.

2. Hacks season 4 (TBA 2025)

Deborah and Ava in Hacks standing on a balcony talking in a scene from season 3 of Hacks.
Karen Ballard / Max

Another HBO awards darling, Hacks recently cleaned up the comedy TV awards at the Golden Globes after also cleaning up at the Emmys. Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are outstanding as an intergenerational odd couple navigating the changing world of comedy. Smart plays Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comic who is flirting with being officially over the hill.

When she hires entitled 25-year-old outcast Ava Daniels to write some jokes for her, Deborah is her typical self: demanding, condescending, and kinda mean. But the two develop a strange chemistry, and a dark mentorship soon blossoms. The release date of season 4 of Hacks hasn’t been announced, but HBO has said it will release sometime in 2025.

1. The White Lotus season 3 (February 16)

One of the best and darkest comedies on television, The White Lotus returns for its third season on HBO with an entirely new ensemble (with the exception of Natasha Rothwell reprising her role as spa manager Belinda Lindsey). The first two seasons of Mike White’s anthology series received critical and audience acclaim for its unique conceit: following a completely new cast of characters on vacation at a different location of a White Lotus luxury hotel.

First, it was Hawaii, second it was Italy, and now season 3 is set in Thailand. The cast is star-studded once again, headlined by Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, and Parker Posey. The story is only hinted at in the trailer, but expectations are high for the February 16 debut.

