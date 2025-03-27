Apple’s website offers a “Lumon Terminal Pro” for Severance fans

Apple isn’t a company exactly known for its sense of humor, but it has amused people across the internet today by adding a Lumon Terminal Pro to its website. When you visit the Mac part of Apple’s site you’ll spot an unexpected addition to the list of available computers; one which may be familiar to Severance fans.

The Lumon Terminal Pro comes with its own icon in the menu bar (helpfully marked with “New” should you miss it) which takes you to a page showing the distinctive retro styling of the terminals that the Severance characters spend all of their (innie) time on. The terminal shares a message of greetings and offers a film eliciting warm feelings, before signing off with the requisite Praise Kier.

Alas for Severance fans hoping to get their hands on a killer bit of show merchandise, the terminal isn’t actually available for purchase. Instead of being able to buy the terminal, the page on Apple’s website takes you to a video about how Severance was made using Apple products by the editing team, including using Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro.

Severance has become a pop culture phenomenon with the recent conclusion of its second season, and has raced ahead of Apple’s other offerings to become Apple TV’s most popular TV series to date, as well as receiving a slew of awards and nominations. The show has already been renewed for a season 3, and executive producer Ben Stiller reassured fans that they wouldn’t have to wait another three years for the new season, as they did between seasons 1 and 2.

If you haven’t caught up on the dramatic ending of season 2 yet, then now is your chance, as the show is available for streaming on Apple TV+ — and if you’re thinking about buying a Mac, you can get three months of the streaming service for free with your purchase.