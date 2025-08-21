 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple TV+ to raise streaming prices (again)

By
Adam Scott holding a red ball in "Severance" season 2.
Apple TV+ / Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has made another big change to its price tag. Per Apple, Apple TV+ will raise the price for streaming subscriptions in the U.S. and international markets by 30% starting August 21, 2025. This will bring the cost up from $9.99 per month to $12.99. Current Apple TV+ customers will see this new subscription cost within 30 days of their next renewal date.

In an official statement, Apple claimed that it had to raise streaming prices due to the launch of recent movies and shows on Apple TV+ without ads.

Recommended Videos

“Since it launched, Apple TV+ has expanded its deep library of hundreds of Apple Originals, with thousands of hours of premium programming across genres and brand-new releases weekly — all ad-free,” said Apple. “Subscribers can explore a rich offering of thrilling dramas, epic sci-fi, feel-good comedies, and live sports.”

This isn’t the first time that Apple TV+ has hiked up its prices. In October 2023, the streaming platform raised its monthly cost from $6.99 to $9.99 in the U.S. In fact, the original subscription cost in November 2019 was only $4.99 per month.

The new price for an ad-free Apple TV+ puts it near platforms like Paramount+, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video, which offer ad-free subscriptions for $12 to $14 per month.

Considering the amount of content Apple produces and releases, it’s no wonder the streaming giant is asking for more money. Apple has reportedly lost over $1 billion per year since launching Apple TV+, despite it having around 45 million subscribers in March 2025.

Related: 
Fallout season 2 finally gets a Prime Video release date, first look at New Vegas

So far, Apple TV+ has released prominent shows like Slow Horses, The Morning Show, Shrinking, and Severance, along with Apple Original Films like Highest 2 Lowest, F1, CODA, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

While Apple TV+ continues to share several popular films and shows, subscribers will now have to pay a little more each month to stream such expensive productions on their TV and computer screens.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Growing up in Oradell, New Jersey, Anthony Orlando always had a passion for creative storytelling, having written his first…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Here’s your chance to stream Independence Day this weekend for free. Find out how
Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum stare from Independence Day.

Happy Fourth of July! We hope the long weekend is full of delightful weather, great food, and exciting movies. Dinosaurs have infiltrated the box office thanks to Jurassic World Rebirth. Race cars are also driving at breakneck speeds in F1.

When you need a break from the blistering heat, stream a free movie on a FAST service. That is not a typo. FAST services cost zero dollars. One of our recommended movies is aptly titled Independence Day. Read about the rest of our selections below.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (June 27-29)
A woman holds a gun as two others stand behind her.

Make a terrifying zombie movie, and people will come. Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later managed to scare its way to the top of the domestic box office last weekend. This weekend belongs to race cars, as F1 speeds into theaters. Early reviews have praised the Brad Pitt-led action flick, which should be one of the biggest movies of the summer.

After navigating the treacherous races in F1, slow down, grab a seat on the couch, and stream a free movie on a FAST service. That is not a typo. FAST services like Pluto and Tubi are free. Once you sign up, fire up one of our recommendations below. 

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (June 20-22)
Cillian Murphy in "28 Days Later."

The summer movie season is heating up. Last week, How to Train Your Dragon broke out at the box office on its way to a domestic debut of $83.7 million. This week, two new additions, 28 Years Later and Elio, are expected to score openings of over $20 million. More is on the way, with F1 coming in hot next week.

When you're not at the theater, save some money at home by downloading a FAST service. With a FAST service like Tubi or Pluto TV, consumers can stream thousands of movies for free. Speaking of 28 Years Later, one of our picks this weekend comes from the same franchise. Find out which one below. 

Read more