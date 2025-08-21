Apple TV+ to raise streaming prices (again)

Apple TV+ has made another big change to its price tag. Per Apple, Apple TV+ will raise the price for streaming subscriptions in the U.S. and international markets by 30% starting August 21, 2025. This will bring the cost up from $9.99 per month to $12.99. Current Apple TV+ customers will see this new subscription cost within 30 days of their next renewal date.

In an official statement, Apple claimed that it had to raise streaming prices due to the launch of recent movies and shows on Apple TV+ without ads.

“Since it launched, Apple TV+ has expanded its deep library of hundreds of Apple Originals, with thousands of hours of premium programming across genres and brand-new releases weekly — all ad-free,” said Apple. “Subscribers can explore a rich offering of thrilling dramas, epic sci-fi, feel-good comedies, and live sports.”

This isn’t the first time that Apple TV+ has hiked up its prices. In October 2023, the streaming platform raised its monthly cost from $6.99 to $9.99 in the U.S. In fact, the original subscription cost in November 2019 was only $4.99 per month.

The new price for an ad-free Apple TV+ puts it near platforms like Paramount+, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video, which offer ad-free subscriptions for $12 to $14 per month.

Considering the amount of content Apple produces and releases, it’s no wonder the streaming giant is asking for more money. Apple has reportedly lost over $1 billion per year since launching Apple TV+, despite it having around 45 million subscribers in March 2025.

So far, Apple TV+ has released prominent shows like Slow Horses, The Morning Show, Shrinking, and Severance, along with Apple Original Films like Highest 2 Lowest, F1, CODA, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

While Apple TV+ continues to share several popular films and shows, subscribers will now have to pay a little more each month to stream such expensive productions on their TV and computer screens.