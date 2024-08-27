10 best murder mystery movies of all time, ranked

Nothing beats playing detective from the comfort of one’s couch. A great way to do that is by watching the countless murder mystery movies out there guaranteed to thrill and entertain. These gripping whodunit films are meticulously crafted to be suspenseful and often twist-filled masterpieces that invite viewers to follow along as brilliant investigators search for enough clues to solve confounding cases.

From the voyeuristic classic Rear Window to the humorous modern hit Knives Out, the greatest murder mysteries in cinema reflect the best aspects of the enduring genre. Expect intriguing crimes, intelligent detectives, red herrings, shocking revelations, and even a healthy dose of dark humor from these whodunit movies that should be considered essential viewing for any fan.

Recommended Videos

10. Zodiac (2007)

Everyone knows how the story of the infamous Zodiac Killer ends, or rather, doesn’t, with the string of murders in San Francisco in the late 1960s and 1970s still unsolved today. Despite this fact, director David Fincher masterfully infuses the journey toward a cold case with suspense, uncertainty, and unease in 2007’s Zodiac. The engrossing film revolves around three individuals who become increasingly obsessed with learning more about and finding the killer: cartoonist Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), journalist Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.), and detective Dave Toschi (Mark Ruffalo).

Fincher is a master of building atmospheric tension, and Zodiac is a great example of that. The movie transports viewers by meticulously re-creating that era, portraying a city gripped by fear and paranoia. It also notably uses methodical pacing, which mirrors the slow, frustrating process of real detective work that lasted over several years and took a toll on investigators and journalists alike. Of course, standout performances and a tense dynamic between Gyllenhaal and Downey Jr. have helped Zodiac earn the esteemed reputation it enjoys.

9. Clue (1985)

Director Jonathan Lynn’s Clue blends black comedy and mystery to create a cult classic that would go unappreciated for several years. The 1985 film takes place in an isolated mansion where six guests are invited for dinner, but soon discover that they are all being blackmailed by their mysterious host. When that host suddenly drops dead, a frantic search for clues throughout the mansion ensues as the guests scramble to figure out who among them is responsible for the murder.

Based on the popular board game, Clue initially received mixed reviews, with many criticizing its then-novel premiere that involved showing different endings in different cinemas. It has since become beloved among murder mystery movie fans who appreciate its aspects that were ahead of its time. With its deadpan humor delivered with perfect timing by its ensemble cast and a witty script full of clever twists and turns, it’s not surprising that Clue is now often mentioned alongside the greatest films of the 1980s.

8. Memento (2000)

For a murder mystery that unfolds in a non-linear fashion, look no further than director Christopher Nolan‘s mind-bending Memento. The 2000 neo-noir thriller follows Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), a man living with short-term memory loss, as he struggles to piece together the traumatic events of his wife’s murder. Unable to form new memories, Leonard gets creative and starts using Polaroid photographs, handwritten notes, and tattoos on his body to track his investigation. His search for the killer is complicated by his own narrative depicted in reverse chronological order, immersing audiences in a fragmented reality not too dissimilar from Leonard’s.

Nolan’s acclaimed film is known for its unconventional structure, which is both innovative and effective in the way it reflects the protagonist’s story. Pearce’s performance as a desperate man stuck in a maddening cycle of forgetting is intense and sympathetic, anchoring the entire story. Fans of the genre should know that Memento is certainly far from the typical murder mystery, with the unique viewing experience and its shocking twist likely to inspire a rewatch.

7. Memories of Murder (2003)

Parasite may have been the film that turned director Bong Joon-ho into a household name, but that’s not the only great South Korean movie he has created. One worth seeing at least once is Memories of Murder, a crime thriller based on the true story of the country’s first recorded serial murders in the 1980s. It’s centered on two detectives, Park Doo-man (Song Kang-ho) and Seo Tae-yoon (Kim Sang-kyung), who approach their investigations differently as they follow a trail of brutal murders of young women in the rural province of Hwaseong. With mounting pressure from the public and authorities, the duo struggle to find any concrete evidence or reliable suspects.

As with several of Joon-ho’s works, Memories of Murder is chock-full of social commentary, particularly about the systemic issues that allowed a serial killer to exist for so long in South Korean society. It’s also full of dark, often slapstick humor that mocks the authorities’ incompetence in the face of such atrocious crimes. Considering it was only his second movie, it’s impressive how the 2003 murder mystery showcases so many of the filmmaker’s trademarks, with it benefitting greatly from Joon-ho’s attention to detail and brilliant use of shocking revelations.

6. Fargo (1996)

The Coen brothers‘ darkly comedic Fargo is a renowned crime thriller that revolves around a fake kidnapping set up by the financially struggling car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy). He hires two bumbling criminals, Carl Showalter (Steve Buscemi) and Gaear Grimsrud (Peter Stormare), to abduct his wife so he can extort a ransom from his rich father-in-law. Things predictably go wrong, and with the tenacious and very pregnant police chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) hot on their trail, the people responsible for a series of strange murders around the snow-covered landscapes of Minnesota and North Dakota are soon caught.

Fargo is known for its entertaining juxtaposition of good and bad, optimism and cynicism, and suspense and humor. With a realistic setting complete with authentic regional accents, it’s an immersive and often laugh-out-loud murder mystery that invites audiences into its quirky world. It also features one of Frances McDormand’s greatest performances to date as the persistent Marge, who stops at nothing to catch the culprits.

5. Se7en (1995)

Always present in any discussion of the best crime movies ever, director David Fincher’s Se7en is one of the grittiest and darkest entries in the genre. It follows two detectives, the seasoned William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and the newly transferred David Mills (Brad Pitt), who reluctantly work together when they’re paired to hunt down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as inspiration for his murders. As they examine one grotesque crime scene after another, they realize that the murderer has a grand surprise in mind for his finishing act.

Fincher’s disturbing thriller achieved mainstream success despite initial detractors who called it too dark to ever appeal to a mass audience, but it’s that unnerving aspect that made it so popular in the end. Pitt and Freeman are impeccably cast as the duo, with Pitt, in particular, giving a career-best performance as a naive and increasingly brash detective. Of course, Se7en has become synonymous with its iconic twist ending, meticulously crafted to shock and underscore the calculating killer’s murderous and evil nature.

4. L.A. Confidential (1997)

L.A. Confidential is a stylish neo-noir crime thriller that takes place in 1950s Los Angeles. Here, an unsolved murder becomes the unifying element between three LAPD officers: the ambitious Edmund Exley (Guy Pearce), the brutish Bud White (Russell Crowe), and the smooth Jack Vincennes (Kevin Spacey). With each motivated by their career, a personal vendetta, or the limelight, their converging paths lead to a tumultuous experience when they investigate the Nite Owl massacre and discover a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Directed by Curtis Hanson, L.A. Confidential crafts a convincing and visually stunning world dripping with the glitz and glamor of the 1950s. With this backdrop, the intriguing case captures the three main characters’ attention, and the combination of classic police action with their strong personalities makes for an exciting two hours. L.A. Confidential unfortunately faced tough competition at the Academy Awards when it was up against the blockbuster Titanic, which ultimately overshadowed it. The movie has since received more recognition and is also often credited with boosting the careers of the then-relatively unknown actors Pearce and Crowe.

3. Knives Out (2019)

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) suddenly drops dead just after his 85th birthday, the famous Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is hired anonymously to investigate the case in Knives Out. Blanc learns more about each member of the Thrombey family and soon discovers the dysfunctional group’s numerous layers of secrets, deceit, and lies. Key members of the family include Harlan’s eldest daughter, Linda (Jamie Lee Curtis), his ambitious son-in-law, Richard (Don Johnson), his spoiled grandson, Ransom (Chris Evans), and his loyal nurse, Marta (Ana de Armas).

It isn’t an overstatement to say that director Rian Johnson reinvigorated the whodunnit with the popular 2019 crime movie. Daniel Craig is incredible as the Southern detective whose charm, wit, and razor-sharp mind guide viewers through the complex case explored through sharp interrogations and a series of flashbacks. Craig leads an ensemble cast that delivers powerhouse performances, with the 2019 film ultimately successfully offering a fresh take on the genre. It pays homage to classic Agatha Christie mysteries while modernizing the narrative through clever humor and a critique of contemporary social issues.

2. Chinatown (1974)

Often considered the ideal representation of the neo-noir genre, Chinatown is a landmark film that follows private investigator J.J. “Jake” Gittes (Jack Nicholson) as he is hired by Evelyn Mulwray (Faye Dunaway) to investigate her husband’s alleged infidelity. Set in 1930s Los Angeles, Gittes quickly learns that the case is not as simple as it seems. He soon uncovers some shocking secrets about the Mulwray family, which inevitably leads to one of the most grim and legendary endings in cinematic history.

Directed by Roman Polanski, Chinatown was pivotal in the 1970s when the New Hollywood movement was gaining momentum. Its multi-layered plot and flawless screenplay earned it widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, with its deft balance of mystery and drama ensuring it remains a timeless masterpiece still worth watching today. Jack Nicholson‘s portrayal of the cynical yet vulnerable Gittes complements Faye Dunaway’s tragic femme fatale in what would prove to be a massively influential detective movie, despite its director’s later infamy.

1. Rear Window (1954)

From the master of suspense himself, Alfred Hitchcock, 1954’s Rear Window is a genre-defining murder mystery and psychological thriller set in a small New York City apartment. It’s centered on L.B. “Jeff” Jefferies (James Stewart), a professional photographer confined to that apartment due to a broken leg. Bored out of his mind, he starts to spy on his neighbors through his rear window, using a telephoto lens to watch their day-to-day lives. When he witnesses what he thinks might be a murder, he asks his girlfriend, Lisa Fremont (Grace Kelly), and his nurse, Stella (Thelma Ritter), to help him find the truth.

Hitchcock proves that he indeed deserves the title, with each moment of Rear Window more suspenseful than the last. The tension only escalates when Jeff’s voyeuristic pastime turns dangerous and leads to an explosive confrontation. The film’s novel storytelling, innovative use of a single location, technical mastery, and compelling performances all make it a quintessential Hitchcock movie and one that’s consistently cited alongside the greatest ever made.