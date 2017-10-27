Between the Streams: ‘Stranger Things,’ Halloween, and things that scream

DT’s weekly entertainment show, Between the Streams, is your guide to all of the hottest, most important, and (of course) dumbest new developments in streaming and entertainment, providing a handy recap of the week that was and a preview for what’s ahead. Follow us here at 2 p.m. PT every Friday, or add us via RSS, iTunes, or Stitcher at the links below to take BtS on the road!

It’s our Halloween show on Between the Streams, and brilliantly on theme this week is the much-anticipated release of Stranger Things season 2. The show’s been on everyone’s mind — and in everyone’s face, from specialty ’80s Reeboks to an aftershow for a series that is bingeable all at once (which makes little to no sense). We’ve been saving ourselves for the weekend, so we’ll be talking about the show first and foremost, including our best theories and what we hope to see.

But that’s just a small portion of what we’ll discuss on today’s show. We’ll also be talking about our new list of the greatest Halloween-themed TV episodes of all time. It’s a bit odd that virtually every great Halloween episode comes from sitcom land, but then again, there’s not much a drama can do when it comes to dressing up and handing out candy. It’s great to get your horror fix, and we’ve got a great list showing where to mainline it online for free as well, but once your safety zone has been thoroughly shaken, it’s nice to kick back with some Bob’s Burgers and Brooklyn 99 to take the edge off.

This weekend’s box office is surprisingly dull (maybe the studios didn’t want to compete with Netflix and company), and includes the train wreck that is Suburbicon, a movie loaded with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, yet it somehow still went terribly wrong. Also out this week is the eighth (that’s right, eighth) move in the never-ending Saw franchise, Jigsaw, as well as the war drama Thank You For Your Service, starring Miles Teller. Again, we might just suggest you stay home and stream this weekend.

There’s plenty more to discuss this week as well, including the latest on the rapidly approaching Justice League film, a new Black Panther trailer, a Dark Tower reboot, an American Gangster prequel series starring Forest Whitaker, the latest on Bright, the wild-looking Netflix film starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton (as a troll man), and more.

So tune in and hit us up live at 2 p.m. PT today, or take us along for the ride with our podcast version by following the links at the top.