New 'Stranger Things' monsters will 'make that demogorgon look quaint,' says producer

Caution: spoilers ahead!

Ever since the first trailer for the Netflix series Stranger Things debuted, there was major buzz around the nostalgia-driven thriller about a group of kids in the ’80s who get caught up in a terrifying mystery involving a telekinetic girl, otherworldly dimensions, and a monster unleashed on their small town. For those who binged their way through the first season, one of the biggest remaining mysteries was whether the acclaimed show created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer would indeed get a second season.

Much to the delight of sci-fi fans of all kinds, that question has been answered, with a second season slated for Halloween 2017. So what do we know about the show’s impending return? Here are all the details so far.

Monstrous upgrades

In a May 2017 interview, series co-producer Shawn Levy teased that the show will raise the bar significantly in its second season as far as nightmarish creatures go — particularly with the first season’s nightmarish “demogorgon” monster.

“I’m so forbidden to say so very much,” he told Gold Derby. “Will Byers is very much at the center of several intersecting challenges and threats in Season 2. And I think overall, the kind of forces of evil that are inherent in Season 2 make that demogorgon look quaint in retrospect.”

Of course, that certainly seems to be the case in the small amount of footage fans have seen from the second season so far. In one particularly memorable scene from last year’s Halloween preview, a massive creature can be seen looming over a forest in the distance.

The Demogorgon doesn’t seem so bad now, does it?

A cast member steps up

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is back from the Upside Down, and we’re going to be seeing a lot of him this season. Shawn Levy, one of the series’ executive producers and directors, told Mashable that the character is “very much at the center” of season 2. Although we didn’t get to see much of him in the first season, we can rest assured that Byers holds his own alongside his talented co-stars.

“We cast him because we knew that kid was special,” Levy said. “Even if we weren’t going to call on his full reservoir of abilities in season 1.”

When it came time to shoot season 2 with Byers, Levy and Stranger Things‘ co-creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, saw their decision pay off. Yet they were apparently still blown away and couldn’t stop talking about it.

“Noah steps up in the most staggering way,” Levy said. “The Duffers and I, depending on who’s directing when, we keep sending texts to each other going, ‘Holy shit, Noah is crushing it.'”

With Will being just one of the many interesting characters on the show, the Duffers easily had more material than they needed for the show’s second season. Levy shared that they realized there was “too much story” and are hoping to have the chance to revisit some of their ideas in future seasons. Given how popular the show is, we’d be shocked if Netflix didn’t renew the series for season 3.

Dark and getting darker

In a May 2017 interview with People, series actor Finn Wolfhard indicated that the second season of the series will be “a lot more dark.”

“[It will be] a lot more horror-oriented,” he added. “I think people are going to like it more than the first season. … There are going to be some challenges that the characters face that are real. That are disturbing.”

All of that darkness won’t come from external elements, either. According to actor Gaten Matarazzo, some of the danger facing the friends and their families could come from within their close-knit group.

“The great thing about this season is you get to see insights into each character on their own,” he teased. “You’re going to see a lot more into the lives of how the characters are coping with what’s been going on. … I think they’re all very emotionally scarred. They feel alone, because their best friend [Will] is back and he’s not acting like their best friend anymore. He’s changed.”