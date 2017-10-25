Reebok’s new Stranger Things × Ghostbusters sneakers are nerd-tastic

Why it matters to you These shoes will be featured in the new season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things are about to happen to your feet. In promotion of Stranger Things‘ second season, Reebok — in partnership with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and clothing retailer BAIT — are releasing a limited-edition sneaker featuring Ghostbusters drawings from one of Stranger Things‘ biggest stars.

Reebok is reintroducing its Reebok Ex-O-Fit Hi Clean sneaker model from the early 1980s for this limited edition shoe. The Stranger Things logo is stitched into the sole of the sneaker, and the sides of the shoes will have the iconic Ghostbusters drawing of ghosts being crossed out. The heel of the shoe will have the words No Ghosts written on them — perfect for kicking paranormal butts, or for sneaker heads everywhere.

If you’ve watched the trailer for the second season of Stranger Things, you’ve seen stars Dustin, Mike, Will, and Lucas dressed in the iconic Ghostbusters suits. In the upcoming season, Dustin, played by Gaten Matarazzo, decides to draw some Ghostbusters designs onto his Ex-O-Fit Hi sneakers, which will be the final designs used for the limited edition Reebok collaboration. Before you start labelling this a crazy branding exercise, consider that Reebok space boots for astronauts already exist; Stranger Things kicks make absolute sense.

Ivan Reitman , director and producer of the 1984 film Ghostbusters and a partner at Ghost Corps. Ghost Corps, the company responsible for all Ghostbusters-related projects, worked with Stranger Things producers to tap into the recent nostalgia craze that has made films like the Ghostbusters reboot and Blade Runner 2049 possible. “80s nostalgia is running at a fever pitch, and excitement and fondness for the classic Ghostbusters seems to grow every year. It makes total sense that in the fall of 1984, Dustin and his friends would be nuts for Ghostbusters,” said, director and producer of the 1984 filmand a partner at Ghost Corps.

Reebok and BAIT’s Stranger Things shoes will initially be available at BAIT retailers starting this month. Following that exclusivity period, the sneakers will be given a wider distribution at Reebok stores in Japan, as well as online. You can also get your hands on these kicks at Undefeated stores everywhere, Colette in Paris, Kasina in Korea, Juice in Hong Kong, and more to be announced.

No price has been revealed for the sneakers. Stranger Things season two will be available to stream on October 27.