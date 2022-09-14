 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Meet BILL, Nike’s sneaker-cleaning robot

Trevor Mogg
By

Keen to burnish its green credentials by making sneakers last as long as possible, Nike has come up with the Bot Initiated Longevity Lab, otherwise known as BILL.

BILL (below) is an enormous brush-laden contraption that’s designed to clean your Nike footwear to make them look as good as new.

1 of 8
BILL, Nike's sneaker-cleaning robot.
Nike
BILL, Nike's sneaker-cleaning robot.
Nike
BILL, Nike's sneaker-cleaning robot.
Nike
BILL, Nike's sneaker-cleaning robot.
Nike
BILL, Nike's sneaker-cleaning robot.
Nike
Two Nike staff monitoring BILL, the company's sneaker-cleaning robot.
Nike
A tablet linked to BILL, Nike's sneaker-cleaning robot.
Nike
BILL, Nike's sneaker-cleaning robot.
Nike

This month BILL is living in Nike’s flagship store in central London, offering customers the chance to have their Nike sneakers spruced up for free. The service even includes any minor repairs that need doing, though it seems that human staff, rather than BILL, will perform those.

Take note, though. BILL won’t handle any Nike footwear. Currently, the robot only welcomes Air Force 1s, Air Jordan 1s, Space Hippie 01s, and Nike Dunks.

So, how does BILL work its magic? Well, according to Nike, after loading a shoe into the robot, BILL first creates a 3D digital model of it to highlight targeted cleaning areas on the shoe’s upper, sidewalls, and outsole.

Shoppers can also manually select areas of wear-and-tear on the shoe’s upper to indicate what they’d like to have repaired.

Once BILL has deployed its various brushes, cloths, and other tools to attend to the shoe’s needs — a process that apparently takes around 45 minutes — Nike staff will take a moment to add new liners and laces made from recycled materials. And, with those repairs presumably taken care of too, you should be good to go.

“The thing is, maintaining old product is deeply personal,” Nike executive Noah Murphy-Reinhertz said in a release. “People will go to great lengths to care for their favorite shoes. Repairing a product is a way to extend our memory with a product. We see BILL as a tool for being able to do that. Robots can do things that are tough to do by hand, but when we used robotics as part of a recycling technology, we still want the service to be personal.”

Murphy-Reinhertz said BILL’s deployment is a trial exercise that will hopefully provide Nike with some useful insights for its future involvement in sustainable services.

BILL complements the company’s existing green service such as Nike Refurbished, which extends the life of eligible products by refurbishing gently worn, slightly imperfect sneakers, and Nike Recycling and Donation, which asks customers to hand in their old Nike sports gear so that parts of it can be reused in some way.

You can meet BILL at Nike Town on London’s Oxford Street throughout September. After that, guess you’ll have to chuck your sneakers in the washer as usual.

Editors' Recommendations

This gizmo tracks your TP usage and automatically orders more when you get low

homeplenish-splindle toilet paper holder

Ecovacs’ new Deebot X1 cleans your home and itself

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1

How about a pair of Xbox-inspired sneakers by Adidas?

New sneakers from Xbox and Adidas.

Heatworks Tetra is a self-contained, no plumbing needed countertop dishwasher

heatworks tetra self contained countertop dishwasher 2

Android 13 is here, and you can download it on your Pixel phone right now

Official artwork of Android 13

Apple’s $30M settlement over worker bag checks OK’d by court

The Apple logo is displayed at the Apple Store June 17, 2015 on Fifth Avenue in New York City

Alienware’s new gaming monitors come with a retractable headset stand

An Alienware monitor with a headset holder.

AMD steals Intel’s spotlight with new Ryzen 7000 release date

AMD Ryzen processor render.

Intel Arc is finally here, and it’s cheaper than AMD and Nvidia

Two Intel Arc chips in front of a blue and purple gradient background.

Airbnb to test ‘anti-party tech’ to stop disruptive events

Airbnb app

American Airlines to buy 20 of Boom’s supersonic passenger jets

Boom Supersonic's Overture supersonic jet.

Intel’s forgotten Arc A580 takes on the RTX 3050 — but who wins?

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Intel Raptor Lake boosts performance, but the requirements are staggering

Intel Raptor Lake chip shown in a rendered image.