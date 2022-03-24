  1. Movies & TV

First look at Stranger Things 4 reunites some old friends

Netflix has made us wait almost three years for a new season of Stranger Things. Granted, there were some extenuating circumstances due to the pandemic, but the young actors are growing up fast, especially considering Stranger Things 4 is set only six months after the conclusion of season 3.  The young casts’ collective growth spurt is all-too-obvious in the newest round of pictures from Stranger Things 4. There may also be a few clues about this season’s storylines.

The first picture checks in with the former sheriff of Hawkins, Jim Hopper (David Harbour). Hopper went missing at the end of season 3, and he was presumed dead by his friends and loved ones. Unfortunately, Hopper is actually trapped in Russia and far out of the reach of even Eleven’s power.

David Harbour in Stranger Things 4.

But in the second image, it sure looks like Hopper’s closest friends, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman), might be trying to track him down.

Winona Ryder and Brett Gelman in Stranger Things 4.

There’s an intriguing pairing in the third pic: Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dryer). They didn’t really hang out much last season. And it’s also quite noticeable that these young women are trying to appear older during a prison visit. Note that Nancy’s name tag doesn’t say her real name.

Maya Hawke and Natalia Dyer in Stranger Things 4.

It’s a little harder to work out story hints from the rest of the pics, but we do see that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is back in town and reuniting with the rest of gang: Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink).

Eleven's back in Stranger Things 4.

As in previous seasons, it appears that the gang’s storyline will once again cross over with whatever is happening with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Nancy, Robin, and their new friend, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn).

The kids are alright in Stranger Things 4.

Additionally, season 3’s scene stealer, Priah Ferguson, appears to have a much bigger role as Lucas’ sister, Erica Sinclair.

Stranger Things 4 Part 1 will premiere on Netflix on May 27. Part 2 will follow on July 1.

