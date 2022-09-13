In honor of its 10th anniversary, Beyond Fest announced its most substantial lineup of films in the festival’s history. As the highest-attended genre festival in the U.S., Beyond Fest will screen 63 features, including the world premiere of Halloween Ends and a special showing of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Set four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends is billed as the final installment in the franchise as the battle between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers comes to a dramatic end. Blumhouse’s iconic slasher will premiere on the closing night of the festival. Other notable world premieres at Beyond Fest include Christmas Bloody Christmas and My Best Friend’s Exorcism. In total, the festival will screen 10 world premieres, three U.S. premieres, and 25 West Coast premieres. The festival will take place in Los Angeles.

The festival opens with Smile, the psychological horror from Parker Finn about a doctor who begins to experience terrifying occurrences after a disturbing encounter with a patient. Another noteworthy film that will screen is Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the biographical parody starring Daniel Radcliffe as the comedic genius known as Weird Al. Other special screenings include cult classic Hellraiser, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, the dark comedy The Menu, and Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

In addition to special screenings, Beyond Fest will honor some of the most acclaimed filmmakers and personalities in the history of cinema. These in-person tributes will be given to Park Chan-wook, who will screen his latest movie, Decision to Leave, William Friedkin, and William Shatner.

“With over 60 films playing across five incredible theatres, the Beyond Fest Tenth Anniversary Edition is a true celebration of the theatrical experience uniting filmmakers with the greatest audience in the world,” said Grant Moninger, the American Cinematheque Director of Programming and Creative. “It’s a gift to the great city of Los Angeles.”

Beyond Fest will take place from September 27 to October 11. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com starting at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 14. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.

Editors' Recommendations