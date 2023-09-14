Beyond Fest 2023 lineup includes The Abyss Special Edition, The Creator, and more

Are you ready to go beyond? The 11th annual Beyond Fest will return to Los Angeles later this month with a 15-day event across multiple theaters that celebrates the best genre films of the past and the present. And while the writers and actors remain on strike, several prominent directors will be guests at Beyond Fest screenings for some of their most memorable movies. This year’s guests include James Cameron for The Abyss Special Edition, Brad Bird for The Iron Giant, Guillermo del Toro for Pacific Rim, Michael Mann for Manhunter, and a special tribute to Roger Corman. The latter will feature the legendary director and producer alongside some of his previous collaborators, including Ron Howard, Jon Davison, Amy Holden Jones, Joe Dante, and Allan Arkush.

However, Beyond Fest isn’t just about retrospective screenings. Several new titles will premiere at this year’s event, including Rogue One director Gareth Edwards’ new sci-fi flick The Creator, Nicolas Cage’s Dream Scenario, Macon Blair’s new remake of The Toxic Avenger, the Christmas slasher flick It’s a Wonderful Knife, Joe Lynch’s Suitable Flesh, and many more.

“With over 19,000 attendees in 2022, our goal this year was to go bigger while also exposing audiences to new filmmakers who represent the future,” said Evrim Ersoy, Beyond Fest’s head of programming. “We’ve delivered on that promise with a program that has the world’s most celebrated artists like James Cameron, Guillermo del Toro, and Roger Corman joining us alongside some of Cinema’s boldest new voices, including Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Demián Rugna and Macon Blair.”

“Fifty-five movies across 15 days adds up to a true celebration of the theatrical experience — the very mission at the heart of the American Cinematheque,” added American Cinematheque’s Grant Moninger. “It is an honor to give back to the incredible film-loving community that supports us year-round and the city that was literally built by cinema.”

Beyond Fest will run from September 26 to October 10, with screenings at the Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3, and Regency Village Theatre. Tickets are slated to go on sale at American Cinematheque’s official site at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, September 15. More information can be found at that site and on BeyondFest.com.

The complete lineup and locations for Beyond Fest 2023 are below.

Regency Village Theatre

The Abyss: Special Edition

Special screening

Director: James Cameron

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 171 minutes

1989

Guests: Director James Cameron

Aero Theatre Presented by Neon

The Creator

Special screening

Director: Gareth Edwards

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 133 minutes

2023

Kill

West Coast premiere

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Country: India

Runtime: 115 minutes

2023

Guests: Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

The Royal Hotel

West Coast premiere

Director: Kitty Green

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 91 minutes

2023

Crash – NC-17 Cut

Special screening

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 100 minutes

1996

Guests: With virtual intro by podcaster Karina Longworth

Manhunter

Special screening

Director: Michael Mann

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 120 minutes

1986

Guests: Director Michael Mann

Caligula: The Ultimate Cut

Special screening

Principal Photography: Tinto Brass

Country: U.S., Italy

Runtime: 173 minutes

1979

Guests: Actor Malcolm McDowell and archivist/author Thomas Negovan, moderated by critic/historian Stephen Farber

Rock ’N’ Roll High School

Special screening

Directors: Allan Arkush, Joe Dante

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 93 minutes

1979

Guests: Director Allan Arkush

Grand Theft Auto

Special screening

Director: Ron Howard

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 84 minutes

1977

Piranha

Special screening

Director: Joe Dante

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 94 minutes

1978

Guests: Director Joe Dante

The Raven

Special screening

Director: Roger Corman

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 86 minutes

1963

GUESTS: Director Roger Corman

The Toxic Avenger

West Coast premiere

Director: Macon Blair

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 102 minutes

2023

Guests: Director Macon Blair

When Evil Lurks

West Coast premiere

Director: Demián Rugna

Country: Argentina

Runtime: 99 minutes

2023

Guests: Director Demián Rugna

V/H/S 85

West Coast premiere

Directors: David Bruckner, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, Mike Nelson, and Scott Derrickson

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 110 minutes

2023

Guests: Directors Scott Derrickson, David Bruckner, Natasha Kermani, Gigi Saul Guerrero

Adam Chaplin

Extended version – theatrical premiere

Directors: Emanuele De Santi, Giulio De Santi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 94 minutes

2011

Anatomy of a Fall

West Coast premiere

Director: Justine Triet

Country: France

Runtime: 151 minutes

2023

Foe

West Coast premiere

Director: Garth Davis

Country: Australia

Runtime: 110 minutes

2023

Totally Killer

West Coast premiere

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 106 minutes

2023

Guests: Director Nahnatchka Khan

Suitable Flesh

West Coast premiere

Director: Joe Lynch

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 100 minutes

2023

Guests: Director Joe Lynch

Cemetery Man

4K Restoration – world premiere

Director: Michele Soavi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 105 minutes

1994

All of Us Strangers

West Coast premiere

Director: Andrew Haigh

Country: U.K.

Runtime: 105 minutes

2023

True Romance

Special screening – Hosted by Rucking Fotten

Director: Tony Scott

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 120 minutes

1993

Iron Giant

Special screening

Director: Brad Bird

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 86 minutes

1999

Guests: Director Brad Bird

Pacific Rim

Special screening

Director: Guillermo Del Toro

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 131 minutes

2013

Guests: With Director Guillermo Del Toro in attendance

The Raid: Redemption

4K Restoration – North American premiere

Director: Gareth Evans

Country: Indonesia

Runtime: 101 minutes

2011

Final Destination

Special screening

Director: James Wong

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 98 minutes

2000

Guests: Jeffrey Reddick

Welcome Space Brothers

World premiere

Director: Jodi Wille

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 101

2023

Guests: Director Jodi Wille with moderator Daniel Noah and special Unarian guests in attendance

It’s Wonderful Life

World premiere

Director: Tyler MacIntyre

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

Guests: Director Tyle MacIntyre

The Wicker Man

Special screening

Director: Robin Hardy

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 96 minutes

1973

Guests: Actor Britt Ekland

The Church

4K Restoration – world premiere

Director: Michele Soavi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 110 minutes

1989

Dream Scenario

West Coast premiere

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 100 minutes

2023

Neon theatre at Los Feliz 3

Spooktacular!

West Coast premiere

Director: Quinn Monahan

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 105 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With director Quinn Monahan, Linda Blair and Kane Hodder, Spencer Charnas and Spooky World founder David Bertolino

Mancunian Man: THhe Legendary Like of Cliff Twemlow

West Coast premiere

Director: Jake West

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 124 minutes

2023

Guests: With Director Jake West and actor John Saint Ryan

Enter the Clones of Bruce

West Coast premiere

Director: David Gregory

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 100 minutes

2023

Guests: Director David Gregory and producer/expert Michael Worth

History of Evil

World premiere

Director: Bo Mirosseni

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

To Fire You Come at Last

North American premiere

Director: Sean Hogan

Country: U.K.

Runtime: 46 minutes

2023

Guests: Director Sean Hogan

Raging Grace

Special screening

Director: Paris Zarcilla

Country: U.K.

Runtime: 99 minutes

2023

So Unreal

West Coast premiere

Director: Amanda Kramer

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 95 minutes

2023

Guests: Director Amanda Kramer

Omen

U.S. premiere

Director: Baloji

Country: Belgium, Netherlands, The Democratic Republic Of The Congo, France, South Africa

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

The Funeral

U.S. premiere

Director: Orcun Behram

Country: Turkey

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

Femme

U.S. Premiere

Director: Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping

Country: U.K.

Runtime: 99 minutes

2023

Hostile Dimensions

North American premiere

Director: Graham Hughes

Country: U.K.

Runtime: 80 minutes

2023

Guests: Director Graham Hughes

Nowhere

Special screening

Director: Gregg Araki

Country: U.S., France

Runtime: 78 minutes

1997

Guests: Director Gregg Araki

All You Need is Death

World premiere

Director: Paul Duane

Country: Ireland

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

Slashers

New restoration – world premiere

Director: Maurice Deveraux

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 99 minutes

The Cassandra Cat

4K Restoration – U.S. Premiere

Director: Vojtěch Jasný

Country: Poland

Runtime: 101 minutes

1963

Mayhem!

U.S. premiere

Director: Xavier Gens

Country: France

Runtime: 96 minutes

2023

Night of the Hunted

World premiere

Director: Franck Khalfoun

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

Guests: Director Franck Khalfoun

Vincent Must Die

U.S. premiere

Director: Stéphan Castang

Country: France

Runtime: 108 minutes

2023

Last Straw

North American remiere

Director: Alan Scott Neal

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

The Becomers

U.S. premiere

Director: Zach Clark

Country: U.S.

Runtime: 86 minutes

2023

