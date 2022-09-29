Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Luca Guadagnino is back with another love story of forbidden love, but there’s a bloody twist this time. Guadagnino’s latest directorial effort, Bones and All, is a coming-of-age film combining romance and horror elements. Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet star as Maren and Lee, two young lovers who set out on a road trip across “Reagan-era America.” The catch? Maren and Lee are cannibals.

Maren and Lee are bloodthirsty drifters in search of their next victim to eat. The trailer showcases gore and brutality as the duo resort to violence to satisfy their urge. The lovers are both seen attacking innocent bystanders as blood splatters on their faces. The synopsis states that Maren and Lee are “searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.”

Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, Bones and All marks Guadagnino’s first directed feature film since 2018’s Suspiria. The cannibal love story is also a reunion for Guadagnino and Chalamet, who worked together on the Oscar-winning Call Me By Your Name. David Kajganich, who also wrote Suspiria, serves as the screenwriter for Bones and All.

Co-starring alongside Russell and Chalmet are Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Jessica Harper, and Chloë Sevigny. Bones and All premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where it received a 10-minute standing ovation, and Guadagnino went on to win the Silver Lion for Best Director. Critics have praised the performances of the cast, especially Russell, who won the Marcello Mastroianni Award at Venice.

Bones and All premieres in theaters on November 23.

