Can you watch the Super Bowl on ESPN Plus in 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII is tomorrow, so you should already be thinking about the streaming service that you’ll use to watch the big game. ESPN is one of the most popular sports networks, so if you’re a subscriber of its ESPN Plus streaming service, will you be able to watch Super Bowl LVIII? Read on to find out, as well as to get tips on how to make the Super Bowl LVIII experience even better for you while you stay in the comfort of your own home.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on ESPN Plus?

The final episode of NFL Matchup for the NFL’s 2023-2024 season, which will preview the championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, will be available on ESPN Plus. Unfortunately, it’s not ESPN’s turn this year for broadcasting rights to Super Bowl LVIII, as that honor goes to CBS and its Paramount Plus streaming service. However, if your ESPN Plus subscription is part of the larger deal that includes Disney Plus and Hulu with Live TV, you can watch Super Bowl LVIII through CBS or Nickelodeon on Hulu with Live TV. CBS will air the traditional broadcast of the big game, while Nickelodeon will offer a family-friendly version, complete with slime.

This doesn’t mean that you should ditch your ESPN Plus subscription though. The service gives you ESPN Insider content from ESPN.com, as well as access to certain games from the NFL, NBA, and MLB. ESPN also holds the exclusive rights to UFC pay-per-views, so ESPN Plus will be the only place where you’ll be able to stream them, but at an additional cost per PPV.

How to watch the Super Bowl for free (legally)

If you’re not giving up on watching Super Bowl LVIII, including the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show and the event’s highly-anticipated commercials, you should know that there are ways to watch it for free that doesn’t involve shady links and low-quality streams. The method that we recommend is to sign up for a Fubo free trial.

The seven-day free trial for Fubo isn’t that long, but it’s enough to watch Super Bowl LVIII if you sign up for it now. As an added perk, you’ll be able to stream the big game in 4K Ultra HD resolution, so if you own a 4K TV, you’ll be seeing all the plays with sharp details and lifelike colors. After the championship match, you’ll have a few days to check out what the service has to offer.

Fubo’s plans start at $80 per month for 183 channels and up to 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, with higher tiers offering more channels. If you love the service for watching Super Bowl LVIII, you may want to consider signing up so that you can keep watching major sports events across the various leagues.

