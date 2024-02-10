 Skip to main content
Can you watch the Super Bowl on YouTube TV in 2024?

Aaron Mamiit
By
YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re already looking forward to Super Bowl LVIII, but you’re not planning to go to Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, you can enjoy the big game from your own living room by watching from a streaming service. You can even set up a Super Bowl watch party for a more exciting atmosphere while you watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers fight for the NFL championship.

YouTube TV is one of the most popular live TV streaming services in the market right now with 8 million subscribers, up from 5 million subscribers in July 2022. Will you be able to watch Super Bowl 2024 with a YouTube TV subscription? Read on to find out all the details that you need to know.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV subscribers who are also NFL fans will be happy to know that you have two options of watching Super Bowl LVIII. There’s CBS, which is included in the YouTube TV lineup, for the traditional broadcast of the championship game, and there’s also Nickelodeon, which will air a family-friendly, slime-filled version. Just log on to YouTube TV by 6:30 p.m. ET on YouTube TV, select whether you’ll be watching from CBS or Nickelodeon, and enjoy the sports spectacle, including the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show featuring Usher and all the commercials that we’ve all been looking forward to.

Perfect for watching NFL, NBA, and more, you can score 50% off your first month of live TV with Sling TV.

If you’re not yet a YouTube TV subscriber, signing up will cost $73 per month for the base plan, plus any other add-ons that you want for the service. However, if you’re only planning to watch Super Bowl LVIII, the good news is that there’s a YouTube TV free trial that lasts for 10 days. If you sign up for the free trial now, you’ll be able to catch the championship match on the service, and have a few more days left to explore what it offers before committing to a subscription.

For those who decide to stick around for a YouTube TV subscription, you’ll have access to 85 channels, including sports channels like ESPN, Fox Sports, NBA TV, NBC Sports, and the NFL Network. There are many more add-ons that you can spend on to maximize your YouTube TV plan, such as NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to watch the Super Bowl on YouTube TV from anywhere

For those who can’t access their YouTube TV subscription because they’re abroad, you’ll still be able to watch Super Bowl LVIII by using a VPN. The software will make your device think that you’re back home in the US, in addition to benefits like protecting your online activity from trackers and preventing hackers from stealing your data.

If you don’t have a VPN yet, you should consider signing up for a NordVPN free trial. It’s actually a 30-day money-back guarantee that you can request from the service’s customer support. On a monthly plan, the standard subscription for Nord VPN will cost you $13, which you can get refunded if you want. With the free trials for both YouTube TV and NordVPN, you can watch Super Bowl LVIII for free, no matter where you are in the world.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
