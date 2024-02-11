Can you watch the Super Bowl on Amazon Prime in 2024?

It’s almost time for Super Bowl LVIII! Watching the Super Bowl isn’t quite as easy as flicking on your antenna TV anymore (although you can still access it with a digital antenna). In the era of streaming, we have to play “hunt for the Super Bowl” in order to figure out which service it’s on. Amazon Prime subscribers obviously hope they can watch it through a service they already pay for. The answer is a bit more complicated than that. But don’t worry — Amazon Prime subscribers do have a way to watch Super Bowl LVIII for free from the Amazon Prime app.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can watch the Super Bowl on Amazon Prime, but there’s a little more to it than you might think. Just having an Amazon Prime Video subscription isn’t enough. You’ll need to buy a subscription to Paramount+, which you can purchase through Amazon Prime by clicking the button below. Fortunately there is a Paramount+ free trial that you can access through Amazon Prime. It gets you seven days of Paramount+ for free, with access to the Super Bowl. Once you have a subscription, you can access all of the Paramount+ content through the Amazon Prime app. Ultimately, it’s the same as buying the subscription straight through Paramount+. If you already have a Paramount+ subscription, you can connect it to your Amazon Prime account if you prefer to watch all of your streaming content on one app.

This little extra step is required because Amazon doesn’t have direct access to the CBS live stream. Paramount+ is the home to everything CBS, including shows like NCIS, nightly national news, and original streaming programs like Halo and Picard — and of course nationally broadcast sports events like Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Super Bowl on Amazon Prime from anywhere

If you’re not in the U.S. right now, the streaming rights for the Super Bowl may be even more complicated than just getting Paramount+ through Amazon Prime. International streaming rights are a nightmare for sports fans. Thankfully there is a simple tool you can use to skip all of the nonsense and stream the fight like you’re right in Vegas. Just grab one of the best VPNs, connect to a server in the U.S., then follow the steps above to stream Paramount+ through Amazon Prime. Your computer won’t know which country you’re in.

We recommend NordVPN for most everything, including international streaming. NordVPN is simple, effective, and almost always on sale. There’s a VPN deal right now that gets you 51% off, bringing the price to $4 per month when you commit to a two-year plan. Heck, there’s a NordVPN server right in Los Angeles, California, just 200 miles from Vegas!

