 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Amazon Prime in 2024?

Noah McGraw
By

It’s almost time for Super Bowl LVIII! Watching the Super Bowl isn’t quite as easy as flicking on your antenna TV anymore (although you can still access it with a digital antenna). In the era of streaming, we have to play “hunt for the Super Bowl” in order to figure out which service it’s on. Amazon Prime subscribers obviously hope they can watch it through a service they already pay for. The answer is a bit more complicated than that. But don’t worry — Amazon Prime subscribers do have a way to watch Super Bowl LVIII for free from the Amazon Prime app.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can watch the Super Bowl on Amazon Prime, but there’s a little more to it than you might think. Just having an Amazon Prime Video subscription isn’t enough. You’ll need to buy a subscription to Paramount+, which you can purchase through Amazon Prime by clicking the button below. Fortunately there is a Paramount+ free trial that you can access through Amazon Prime. It gets you seven days of Paramount+ for free, with access to the Super Bowl. Once you have a subscription, you can access all of the Paramount+ content through the Amazon Prime app. Ultimately, it’s the same as buying the subscription straight through Paramount+. If you already have a Paramount+ subscription, you can connect it to your Amazon Prime account if you prefer to watch all of your streaming content on one app.

This little extra step is required because Amazon doesn’t have direct access to the CBS live stream. Paramount+ is the home to everything CBS, including shows like NCIS, nightly national news, and original streaming programs like Halo and Picard — and of course nationally broadcast sports events like Super Bowl LVIII.

Related

How to watch the Super Bowl on Amazon Prime from anywhere

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re not in the U.S. right now, the streaming rights for the Super Bowl may be even more complicated than just getting Paramount+ through Amazon Prime. International streaming rights are a nightmare for sports fans. Thankfully there is a simple tool you can use to skip all of the nonsense and stream the fight like you’re right in Vegas. Just grab one of the best VPNs, connect to a server in the U.S., then follow the steps above to stream Paramount+ through Amazon Prime. Your computer won’t know which country you’re in.

We recommend NordVPN for most everything, including international streaming. NordVPN is simple, effective, and almost always on sale. There’s a VPN deal right now that gets you 51% off, bringing the price to $4 per month when you commit to a two-year plan. Heck, there’s a NordVPN server right in Los Angeles, California, just 200 miles from Vegas!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Can you watch the Super Bowl on ESPN Plus in 2024?
ESPN+ as seen on a television.

Super Bowl LVIII is tomorrow, so you should already be thinking about the streaming service that you'll use to watch the big game. ESPN is one of the most popular sports networks, so if you're a subscriber of its ESPN Plus streaming service, will you be able to watch Super Bowl LVIII? Read on to find out, as well as to get tips on how to make the Super Bowl LVIII experience even better for you while you stay in the comfort of your own home.
Can you watch the Super Bowl on ESPN Plus?
The final episode of NFL Matchup for the NFL's 2023-2024 season, which will preview the championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, will be available on ESPN Plus. Unfortunately, it's not ESPN's turn this year for broadcasting rights to Super Bowl LVIII, as that honor goes to CBS and its Paramount Plus streaming service. However, if your ESPN Plus subscription is part of the larger deal that includes Disney Plus and Hulu with Live TV, you can watch Super Bowl LVIII through CBS or Nickelodeon on Hulu with Live TV. CBS will air the traditional broadcast of the big game, while Nickelodeon will offer a family-friendly version, complete with slime.

This doesn't mean that you should ditch your ESPN Plus subscription though. The service gives you ESPN Insider content from ESPN.com, as well as access to certain games from the NFL, NBA, and MLB. ESPN also holds the exclusive rights to UFC pay-per-views, so ESPN Plus will be the only place where you'll be able to stream them, but at an additional cost per PPV.

Read more
Real Madrid vs Girona live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

First place in La Liga is on the line Friday when Real Madrid take on Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid sit in first, but Girona are just two points back and looking to continue a magical run after being promoted just one season ago. These sides met in September, with Carlo Ancelotti's squad rolling to a 3-0 victory.

This is one you don't want to miss. Kickoff is about to start, at 12:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on both ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) in the United States. That gives us lots of live stream options, including some ways to watch Real Madrid vs Girona for free.
Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Girona Live Stream?

Read more
Roma vs Inter live stream: Can you watch for free?
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Now firmly in front of the Serie A title race following last weekend's massive win over Juventus, Inter head to Stadio Olimpico to take on fifth-place Roma on Saturday. Inter has mostly dominated this head-to-head as of late, with only one victory going Roma's way in the last 14 matches.

The match is about to start, at 12:00 p.m. ET, and will stream exclusively on Paramount+. But just because it's exclusive to Paramount+ doesn't mean there aren't multiple ways to watch a live stream. In fact, we have three different options for watching Roma vs Inter for free.
Is There a Free Roma vs Inter Live Stream?

Read more