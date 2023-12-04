Lately, it’s become apparent that the best place to catch basketball games is Dish. They’ve got so much under one service and sports fans can’t quit rejoicing over it. For example, you can see every NFL game on Dish. Not some on Dish, some on YouTube, and a few others on that questionably legal streaming site; just all on Dish. Basketball fans deserve similar treatment and with Dish they get it. Right now, you can get ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV together, for as low as $105 per month when you sign up for Dish. Plus, if you switch to Dish now, you get $100 back to spend how you like. That can pay for Dish’s NBA League Pass or go towards a month of service, effectively giving you one month of Dish for just $5. Tap the button below to see the plans yourself, or keep reading to see why we like Dish and these channels for basketball.

Why you should sign up for Dish to watch basketball

One of the first things to recognize about the Dish service is just how inclusive it is. Which it does require installation — it is a satellite-receiver based service — that installation can go anywhere. That includes places where high speed internet companies and typical cable providers don’t have the infrastructure for. You know the type of place. Plus, it has great features, like Dish multi-view, to watch 2-4 games at once and possibly even record up to 16.

And all of those simultaneous games are going to be useful, considering how much basketball you’re going to be getting. While the America’s Top 200 plan has over 240 channels, not all of them are basketball. Here are the details on our favorite three basketball channels, all included within this service:

ESPN: By this point, ESPN needs no introduction. It will stream 84 NBA games this season, includes hit programs like NBA Today, and regularly shows collegiate basketball.

TNT: You might associate TNT with movies, but it will also be streaming 63 NBA games this season.

NBA TV: In addition to streaming 104 NBA games, NBA TV hosts exclusive interviews and fantasy analysis segments.

To get all of these programming options, and all of the other great programming from Dish (Dish is great for Christmas movies) all you need to do is tap the button below to sign up. One package that includes all of the channels mentioned above, the America’s Top 200 plan, is just $105 per month. Also, remember that if you switch to Dish now, you’ll get $100 back, effectively making one month of their service just $5.

