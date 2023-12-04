 Skip to main content
In partnership with

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dish has ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV for basketball fans under one roof

NBA basketball hoop on Dish Network
Dish

Lately, it’s become apparent that the best place to catch basketball games is Dish. They’ve got so much under one service and sports fans can’t quit rejoicing over it. For example, you can see every NFL game on Dish. Not some on Dish, some on YouTube, and a few others on that questionably legal streaming site; just all on Dish. Basketball fans deserve similar treatment and with Dish they get it. Right now, you can get ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV together, for as low as $105 per month when you sign up for Dish. Plus, if you switch to Dish now, you get $100 back to spend how you like. That can pay for Dish’s NBA League Pass or go towards a month of service, effectively giving you one month of Dish for just $5. Tap the button below to see the plans yourself, or keep reading to see why we like Dish and these channels for basketball.

Why you should sign up for Dish to watch basketball

One of the first things to recognize about the Dish service is just how inclusive it is. Which it does require installation — it is a satellite-receiver based service — that installation can go anywhere. That includes places where high speed internet companies and typical cable providers don’t have the infrastructure for. You know the type of place. Plus, it has great features, like Dish multi-view, to watch 2-4 games at once and possibly even record up to 16.

And all of those simultaneous games are going to be useful, considering how much basketball you’re going to be getting. While the America’s Top 200 plan has over 240 channels, not all of them are basketball. Here are the details on our favorite three basketball channels, all included within this service:

  • ESPN: By this point, ESPN needs no introduction. It will stream 84 NBA games this season, includes hit programs like NBA Today, and regularly shows collegiate basketball.
  • TNT: You might associate TNT with movies, but it will also be streaming 63 NBA games this season.
  • NBA TV: In addition to streaming 104 NBA games, NBA TV hosts exclusive interviews and fantasy analysis segments.

To get all of these programming options, and all of the other great programming from Dish (Dish is great for Christmas movies) all you need to do is tap the button below to sign up. One package that includes all of the channels mentioned above, the America’s Top 200 plan, is just $105 per month. Also, remember that if you switch to Dish now, you’ll get $100 back, effectively making one month of their service just $5.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
What’s new on Paramount+ in December 2023
The cast of Finestkind.

Have you ever gotten a gift that was so awful that you weren't sure if it was meant as a joke? Paramount+ has something like that in December with its new original movie, Finestkind. It's a crime drama with a top-notch cast including Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega, and Tommy Lee Jones. The film was also produced by Paramount+'s go-t0-guy, Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), and directed by L.A. Confidential screenwriter Brian Helgeland. However, Finestkind also has some truly awful reviews that gave it a dismal 25% score on Rotten Tomatoes. So we don't have a lot of faith in that one.

A more promising new addition this month is Thriller 40, a documentary special about the impact of Michael Jackson's most famous record, Thriller. Additionally, several films have been added to the lineup, but most of the A-list titles appear to have been reserved for the highest tier, Paramount+ with Showtime.

Read more
How to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte: Date, time, streaming
Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte on a promotional poster

Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) is about to fight for the first time since his April KO loss to Gervonta Davis. Garcia is going from a $30 million pay day for the Davis fight to a non-PPV event. He's intending to build his resume back up in order to get a shot at a title fight. While his opponent, Oscar Duarte Jurado (26-1-1, 21 KOs), doesn't have a big name like "Tank" Davis, he won't be a pushover. Duarte has knocked out all 11 opponents he's fought since his split decision loss to Adrian Estrella in February of 2019. Both fighters have impressive knockout percentages, which could mean we'll see some fireworks tonight.

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 2. It will be streamed exclusively on DAZN. Here's everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.
Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte undercard
The co-main event of the night was originally an interim title fight between Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso. Davies', who lives in London, England, had his visa delayed, so he couldn't come to the U.S. That fight has been postponed, and Shane Mosley Jr. vs. Joshua Conley has been elevated to the co-main event.

Read more
5 saddest Christmas movies ever
Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke as Tom and Katarina looking up in the film Last Christmas.

The holidays are a time for celebration. Who doesn't love watching Home Alone or How the Grinch Stole Christmas - yes, the Jim Carrey version; no, I will not be taking any questions. And 2023 has no shortage of holiday content, from cheesy streaming originals to bona fide classics that will make you feel warm inside.

But if you want to instead embrace the feelings Elvis Presley sings about in Blue Christmas? There are several depressing movies you can watch that will do the trick. These films are among the saddest, most devastating holiday offerings, revolving around themes of depression, solitude, longing, and hopelessness. Because having a merry Christmas is tired, but having a miserable holiday is wired. So, for your pain and misery, here are the five most depressing holiday movies.
Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Read more