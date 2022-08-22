 Skip to main content
Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan doc to debut on Disney+ Day

Dan Girolamo
By

Disney+ Day is making its triumphant return this year on September 8, and significant developments are starting to roll in. The big news comes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream on Disney+ Day.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor movie starring Chris Hemsworth pits the God of Thunder against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who attempts to rid the world of the gods. Thor turns to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) for help, with the latter developing the identity of Mighty Thor. A documentary, Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, will be available to stream on September 8 as well.

#DisneyPlusDay is September 8! Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/2ovhU8fyfy

&mdash; Disney (@Disney) August 22, 2022

Also arriving on Disney+ Day is the documentary, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return. The behind-the-scenes documentary navigates the creation of Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor, which premiered on the service this past spring.

Other Disney+ Day premieres include Cars on the Road, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, Growing Up, She-Hulk episode 4, Pinocchio, Remembering, Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons), and Tierra Incógnita.

September 8th is almost here! 🥳 ➕ Which #DisneyPlusDay Premiere are you most excited to stream? pic.twitter.com/20HnZPJc7H

&mdash; Disney (@Disney) August 22, 2022

This marks the second-ever Disney+ Day for the streaming service. The inaugural virtual event was held on November 12, 2021, which was the second anniversary of the streaming service. This year, Disney+ Day comes ahead of the highly anticipated D23 Expo on September 9–11, 2022. Both events come at the heels of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company in 2023.

