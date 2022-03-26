Marvel releases four new pics from Doctor Strange 2

You may not have realized it, but today is the day that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was supposed to come out. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until May to see the good doctor for the first time since Spider-Man: No Way Home. And if Strange thought he had it bad in that story, wait until he sees what awaits him in the multiverse.

Perhaps to help ease the additional wait, Marvel Studios has released four new high-quality pictures from the Doctor Strange sequel. First up is none other than Doctor Stephen Strange himself, as portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch.

One of the most intriguing notions to come out of No Way Home is that Strange did not attain the position of Sorcerer Supreme because he was essentially dead for five years in the aftermath of Thanos snapping half of the known universe into oblivion. Instead, the Sorcerer Supreme is Strange’s former mentor, Wong (Benedict Wong), as pictured below.

Next up is the leading lady of the film, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. During WandaVision, viewers witnessed Wanda’s transformation into the Scarlet Witch. But she’s so beloved that fans may have overlooked Agatha Harkness’ prediction that Wanda would destroy the world. And in the most recent trailer for In the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda definitely seemed to be taking a darker turn.

Finally, we have a newcomer to the MCU: Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, one of the few openly bisexual heroines in the comics. Gomez appears to be much younger than America’s comic book counterpart. But her ability to transverse the multiverse at will means that America will likely have a large role to play in this film.

Sam Raimi directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Michael Waldron. It will hit theaters on May 6.

Editors' Recommendations