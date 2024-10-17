HBO unveils epic trailer for Dune: Prophecy; release date set for November

The Sisterhood stages their takeover in the epic trailer for Dune: Prophecy, HBO’s upcoming sci-fi prequel series to Dune.

Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides’ rise to power, Dune: Prophecy stars Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, the leader of the Sisterhood. Olivia Williams plays Tula Harkonnen, Valya’s sister. Together, the Harkonnen sisters fight to save the future of humankind and establish the powerful sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

“Now is the time to secure the throne and protect the Imperium,” Valya says in the trailer. The footage teases the epic size and grand nature of Prophecy, which is similar to the scope of the Dune movies.

The creative talent behind Dune: Prophecy

Besides Watson and Williams, Dune Prophecy stars Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Dune: Prophecy | Official Trailer – Power | Max

Dune: Prophecy is inspired by Sisterhood of Dune, a novel by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The series expands the Dune universe created by Frank Herbert in his groundbreaking 1965 novel, Dune.

Alison Schapker serves as executive producer and showrunner. Executive producer Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series but departed the project as a co-showrunner shortly after production began. Originally positioned as a Max Original, Dune: Prophecy was later rebranded as an HBO Original along with The Penguin.

When does Dune: Prophecy premiere?

Dune: Prophecy is the second Herbert-inspired project to air in 2024. Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve’s epic sequel to 2021’s Dune, released in theaters in March. The film received critical acclaim and grossed over $714 million worldwide against a $190 million budget.

Dune: Prophecy debuts at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 17. The six-episode season will air on HBO and stream on Max. New episodes will debut on subsequent Sundays.