Here are our predictions for the 2019 Emmy Awards

TV fans are gearing up for the 71st annual Emmy Awards, which are scheduled to air on Fox on Sunday, September 22. And while a host hasn’t yet been named for the ceremonies, the nominees were announced earlier this week.

Unsurprisingly, given its series wrap-up, Game of Thrones dominates with a record-breaking 32 nominations, 10 more than the series had last year. Seven of 12 spots in supporting actor categories went to GoT actors. Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel clocked in a close second with an equally impressive 20 nominations.

Other series receiving nominations in the double digits include Chernobyl (19), Saturday Night Live (18), Barry (17), Fosse/Verdon (17), and When They See Us (16). Also pulling in several nods were Pose, Killing Eve, Succession, and This Is Us.

After Netflix overtook HBO in 2018 with 112 nominations to HBO’s 108, the premium network reclaimed its title this year with a total of 137 nominations compared to Netflix’s 117. While a large portion of HBO’s nods went to GoT, other series, including Barry, Veep, and Chernobyl, were also honored. Netflix’s nods, meanwhile, are spread out among series like When They See Us, Russian Doll, Ozark, and GLOW, among others. Surprisingly missing from some of the biggest awards categories is Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, as the series wasn’t eligible since the new season didn’t start until June.

While the full list of nominees is available on the Emmys website, here are our predictions on who will take home gold.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Prediction: With HBO’s Game of Thrones likely to sweep the ceremonies, we can think of no one more likely to win this award than Daenerys Targaryen herself, Emilia Clarke. While it was hard to buy the writing, she beautifully played a woman drunk with power as she descended further into madness on her quest to take the crown — and take down anyone who got in her way.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Mila Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Prediction: Kit Harington was an anchor on HBO’s Game of Thrones, and while he didn’t end up getting the crown that was rightfully his in the end, his performance in the final season will likely lead to his first-ever Emmy following two nominations (he was previously nominated for playing Jon Snow in 2016).

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Prediction: Sam Rockwell has a great track record, with an Academy Award and Golden Globe win under his belt, so this could be his night to finally add an Emmy to his mantel. But we predict that Mahershala Ali will win for his riveting and touching performance as a man suffering from memory loss in this HBO series. Jared Harris is a solid underdog who could take home the award, also for HBO.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Prediction: While Amy Adams is just about due for an Emmy (and long overdue for an Academy win) we think Michelle Williams will win for her role as actress and dancer Gwen Verdon in the FX biographical miniseries about the troubled relationship between Verdon and her director/choreographer Bob Fosse (played by Rockwell).

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Prediction: Bill Hader took home the statue last year, and given the series’ continued stellar reviews, we fully expect him to take it home once again this year for his lead role as a hit-man-turned-actor in this HBO tragicomedy, which has already gotten the green light for its third season.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Prediction: Rachel Brosnahan was a shoo-in for the win last year, but with seven-time winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus back in the running for her role as Selina Meyer in HBO’s Veep, she will almost definitely take home the win. Louis-Dreyfus has won six times consecutively for this role. And with the series now ended, it’s highly likely she’ll sweep the category in all years she was eligible as she bids adieu to the character.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Prediction: With fierce competition among GoT actors in this category, chances are one of them will win. And we’ll give this one to Maisie Williams for her heroic performance as the strong, confident, and lethal Arya Stark. How could she possibly not win after being the one to take down the infamous baddy?

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Prediction: With seven Emmy nominations for his role as Tyrion Lannister on GoT, and three wins including last year, Peter Dinklage will probably take home his final statue for playing the youngest Lannister son, who was written out of the history books, despite his integral role in saving Westeros.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Prediction: We’re going to give this one to Alex Borstein again for her role as Susie Myerson, manager to stand-up comedian Midge (Brosnahan) in this period comedy/drama from Amazon Prime Video. This would mark back-to-back wins for the Borstein.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Prediction: Henry Winkler won last year, though we think the award might flip back to Tony Hale for 2019, marking his third win for playing Gary Walsh, personal aide and body man to president Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus). While it would be nice to see the incomparable Alan Arkin win, given that he has surprisingly never won an Emmy after five nominations during his long career, he has some steep competition.

Outstanding Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Prediction: We have to give this one to HBO’s Chernobyl, which delivered a terrifyingly real chronicle of events that both led to the Chernobyl disaster of 1986 and that happened in the aftermath. With incredible performances and visuals all around, we’d be very surprised if this five-part historical miniseries doesn’t take home the win.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Prediction: Despite its epically polarizing final season, it’s still likely that Game of Thrones will take home the win in this category. It will be a complete upset if the HBO series, which set viewership records for its series finale, doesn’t get the accolades it so deserves. While many viewers were not happy with the ending, it would be a great sendoff for the series to receive its fourth and final award in this category.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

Prediction: While we think Veep will take home the acting awards, we predict that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will take home back-to-back awards in this category for Amazon Prime. Barry could swoop in and surprise viewers with a win, too.

A few other notable awards categories:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk (When They See Us), Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora), John Leguizamo (When They See Us), Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl), Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal), Michael K. Williams (When They See Us) (Last year’s winner: Jeff Daniels, Godless)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette (The Act), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects, Vera Farmiga (When They See Us), Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon), Emily Watson (Chernobyl). (Last year’s winner: Merritt Wever, Godless)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central), Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS), Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO), Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS), Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS). (Last year’s winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV), Documentary Now! (IFC), Drunk History (Comedy Central), I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu), Saturday Night Live (NBC), Who is America? (Showtime). (Last year’s winner: Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix), Brexit (HBO), Deadwood: The Movie (HBO), King Lear (Amazon Prime), My Dinner With Herve (HBO). (Last year’s winner: Black Mirror: USS Callister, Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS), American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Nailed It (Netflix), RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1), Top Chef (Bravo), The Voice (NBC). (Last year’s winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1)