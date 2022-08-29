Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 29 and need some help?

It may be another manic Monday, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun. Test your limits with the latest edition of Framed. Today’s movie was released less than 10 years ago so if you’re up to date on pop culture, then you have a strong shot of getting it.

If you’re struggling to figure out the answer, then we hope our hints will help you win today’s Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on an image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Monday, August 29

Today’s Framed was released in 2013.

Today’s Framed was directed by Paul Greengrass.

Today’s Framed stars Tom Hanks and Barkhad Abdi.

Framed answer for Monday, August 29

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Captain Phillips

