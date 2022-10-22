 Skip to main content
Framed today, October 22: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 22 and need some help?

It’s Saturday, and Framed is bringing out the big guns and spotlighting an influential movie from a legendary filmmaker. This film by John Carpenter is still considered a masterpiece in 2022. That information should be enough to get you started, but there are more clues below to aid in your journey.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Saturday, October 22

  • Today’s Framed was released in 1982.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by John Carpenter.
  • Today’s Framed stars Kurt Russell.
Framed answer for Saturday, October 22

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is …

The Thing

The Thing (1982) Trailer

