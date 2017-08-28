‘Game of Thrones’ power rankings, season 7, episode 6: ‘The Dragon and the Wolf’

The finale of Game of Thrones season 7 has arrived — along with snow in King’s Landing — and with it a level of anticipation unrivaled by any other series on television. For each episode this season, we’ve been recapping by analyzing the episode’s true winners and losers, creating an evolving list of power rankings to help you prepare for your next trip to Westeros. Even though we might not get an eighth season for 18 months or more, there’s no point turning back now. The Great War is here, and we’re here to tell you who holds all the cards. Read on for our picks.

1. The Night King

Back-to-back like he’s on the cover of Lethal Weapon! For the second consecutive week, our ice-blue baddie sits atop our power rankings — in no small part because he now sits atop Icerion (name still a work in progress), who bit the dust via ice javelin in episode 6. The Night King didn’t get much screen time in the 90-minute finale, but the few minutes he did get were spectacular. As his nefarious troops approached the Wall at Eastwatch — and as both Beric and Tormund (what are they even still doing up there?) watched in horror, the big bad swooped in on his newly resurrected dragon and MELTED THE WALL DOWN UNTIL IT COLLAPSED. Though we’re not certain why ice breath would melt ice (maybe it’s fire that’s even hotter? Hmm), who really cares? The army of the dead is on the move once again.

2. The Starks

Now that we officially know that Jon isn’t a Stark, the only three remaining members of the family (apart from the honorary, Theon) are all at Winterfell, and they had a hell of a time closing out season 7. The episode began with a bit of misdirection as Littlefinger tried to further turn Sansa against Arya — unsuccessfully, as it turns out — in the process teaching her one final lesson about discerning your enemy’s motives. Thankfully, Sansa and Arya had a few tricks up their sleeve, proving that Sansa does, indeed, learn. With Bran’s timely assistance, the pair lured Lord Baelish into a trap, where Sansa levied charges of murder and treason against the slithery snake before allowing Arya to slit his conniving throat. Later, Bran meets with Sam, and the two discuss Jon’s legitimate birthright (let’s not concern ourselves with Bran’s inexplicable lack of knowledge about the Rhaegar-Lyanna marriage). Rarely does true justice find a home in Game of Thrones, but when it does, it’s oh so sweet.

3. Cersei

Cersei may be entirely insane and (in our opinion) the true antagonist in Thrones, white walkers be damned, but she truly did learn some things from her late father. She masterfully conned the Targaryen alliance — and even Tyrion (shame on you, Tyrion!) into believing her promise to fight against the Night King’s armies. Meanwhile, our deceitful queen coyly sent Euron to Essos, under guise of fear (“This is the only thing I’ve ever seen that terrifies me,” he says of the wight), with his fleet to escort the massive Gold Company mercenary army. Unfortunately for Cersei, her forthcoming child looks like it might not have a father figure, as Jaime seems to have seen the light and abandoned his murderous twin for good. Still, for a woman with more enemies than Balerion the Black Dread had scales, she seems to be doing well for herself.

4. Daenerys

It’s difficult to tell whether Dany came out of this episode better or worse for the wear. To be fair, she does still have two dragons, but on the other hand, she concluded the episode by engaging in sexual congress with her nephew. Sure, incest is pretty much par for the course in the Targaryen bloodline (and, we suppose, in Thrones as a whole), but it’s not a good look for our two favored protagonists, and what are the chances that Jon is better in bed than Daario Naharis? Slim to none, we say. Plus, she’s now sailing north with the misguided belief that the Lannister armies are marching up to join hers. Jaime might be on his way, but he hasn’t shown much aptitude for battle in several seasons.

5. Jon

The good: Jon’s getting his first taste of action that doesn’t involve a cave and an unwashed wildling woman. He’s also the true heir to the Iron Throne, although he doesn’t yet know it. The bad: As previously mentioned, he’s getting down with his aunt, who also happens to be his queen, who also happens to be the primary threat to the throne he is rightfully owed. Jon might be honorable, but he’s kind of an idiot, as we’ve seen time and time again. We don’t know if Cersei’s first truce offer was legit — survey says no — but he still couldn’t tell a little white lie when he really needed to. Somewhat related: Where the hell is Ghost? We were pretty excited when we read the episode’s title (The Dragon and The Wolf), thinking it might herald a return for our shaggy white floof, but no. Is anyone going to be surprised when he appears suddenly in season 8 to save Jon’s neck? Remember when Thrones was unpredictable?

6. Theon

It’s been a difficult seven years for Theon, who led a misguided betrayal of his adopted family on behalf of his actual (terrible) father, before getting his … kraken unceremoniously removed and sent to said father as a threat. He later panicked and fled when his badass sister needed him most, further damaging his already-poor self esteem. This was a good episode for Theon, though, who received forgiveness from Jon (“You don’t have to choose,” says Jon. “You’re a Greyjoy and a Stark”) before proving his determination by beating an unruly Greyjoy soldier and rallying the remaining soldiers to his cause of rescuing Yara. Was this scene realistic? Not in the slightest! Still, it appears there may be some Theon remaining under the layers of Reek.

7. The supporting cast

OK, we realize this is kind of a cop-out, but seriously: We needed some more people to die in this episode! There are six episodes left, and about a bajillion fates to reconcile before the series’ conclusion. Grey Worm and both Targaryen armies have been reduced to set pieces, Bronn and Podric disappeared together for no reason (fine, whatever, to get a drink) before the big meeting, the long-awaited Cleganebowl was postponed yet again, and we have no clue what happened to Beric and Tormund as the Wall came down. Brienne got a little bit more screen time than the rest of the peanut gallery — just so she could deliver the heavy-handed line: “F*** loyalty!” to Jaime, inspiring him to desert his sister — but if we don’t get to see a steamy scene between her and Tormund, everyone loses. They are all still alive, so they probably don’t deserve such a meager showing in our rankings, but we want blood, damn it!

8. Littlefinger

In one of the most satisfying on-screen deaths in recent television memory, the scheming Petyr Baelish finally met his end, bleeding out on the stone floor of Winterfell’s great hall after having his throat cut by Arya (using, symbolically, the dagger he gave Bran earlier this season). After being responsible for many of Game of Thrones‘ most memorable demises — Ned Stark’s beheading, Lysa Arryn’s descent through the moon door, Ramsay Bolton’s dog-food death — Littlefinger gave us one more gift, proving that the Stark children aren’t so easily corrupted. To be honest, we think he played his game pretty well; not even a man as well-connected as Baelish could’ve predicted that Bran would return as a magical, all-seeing warg. Well, you live and you learn! Oh, wait …

See you next season! For more Thrones coverage, check out our roundup of popular Game of Thrones theories.