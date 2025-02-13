 Skip to main content
3 great BritBox shows you should watch in February 2025

By
Villanelle threatens Eve on Killing Eve.
BBC America

In spite of the wealth of new TV shows that are produced in America every year, it can sometimes seem like all we’re really doing is rehashing old formulas and conventions. If you’ve ever found yourself fed up with the options you’re getting, BritBox is a wonderful alternative.

The streaming service contains plenty of movies and TV shows from the U.K., which does TV differently and better than we do in the States. We’ve pulled together three shows that are the perfect ways to start on BritBox, a few of which aired recently.

Peep Show (2003-2016)

One of the funniest shows to ever air on any TV network anywhere, Peep Show follows two roommates living in London who find that, in spite of their differences, they’re both struggling with their move into the adult world.

Anchored by David Mitchell and Robert Webb, who were also the show’s primary writers, Peep Show is in some ways a conventional sitcom and, in some ways, more experimental than you might be expecting. What we can basically guarantee, though, is that Peep Show is as funny as the best American sitcoms you’ve ever sat down to enjoy.

You can watch Peep Show on BritBox.

Joan (2024)

Starring Sophie Turner as a young woman who decides to reinvent her life after her criminal husband goes on the run, Joan is frothy fun anchored by smart, carefully calibrated central performances.

As Joan transforms herself into a master jewel thief, even as she remains devoted to her six-year-old son, she comes to understand that her past won’t be left behind quite so easily. Few shows have been able to effectively capitalize on Turner’s cool appeal the way Joan does, but thankfully, this miniseries finally gave her a proper showcase.

You can watch Joan on BritBox. 

Killing Eve (2018-2022)

Telling the story of a sociopathic killer and the MI5 officer who winds up making it her life’s mission to track her down, Killing Eve is, in its own twisted way, a love story. The series is anchored by two brilliant performances from Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.

Although none of the subsequent seasons could live up to the first; the show remained an above-average drama throughout its run. If you just want to watch the first season, though, you’ll find that the show is stylish, riveting, and smart and that there’s a reason Comer became a star.

You can watch Killing Eve on BritBox.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV.
