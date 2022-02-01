Killing Eve season 4 trailer reunites Villanelle and Eve

Through the first three seasons of Killing Eve, British intelligence officer Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) has been obsessed with the enigmatic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). And the feeling is mutual for Villanelle. Their bond is hard to quantify since it isn’t strictly romantic. But both women tend to bring out the worst in each other. That’s why they decided to avoid each other in the season 3 finale. However, the first trailer for Killing Eve season 4 brings the two women face-to-face once again … and potentially for the last time.

In the new footage, we see that Villanelle seems to be genuinely trying to change her life, even if she can’t quite bring herself to stop killing people. But she’s in therapy and she’s trying to work through her issues. Similarly, Eve is trying to process some of the changes that she’s going through. And while Eve thought she was out of the intelligence game, she will soon be right back in the thick of it because of her former boss, Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw).

Carolyn has discovered that someone is killing members of the Twelve, the secretive organization behind Villanelle and other assassins. While neither Eve nor Villanelle have the answers to this mystery, it seems that fate has once again brought them together.

Villanelle is also eager to show Eve that she’s changed, even though she completely misses the point of the fable about the Scorpion and the Frog. When Villanelle learns that the Scorpion always betrays the Frog, she suggests that Eve is the Scorpion of their relationship.

Killing Eve‘s fourth and final season will consist of eight episodes. The season premiere will debut on February 27 on BBC America.

