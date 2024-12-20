 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (December 20-22)

By
Timothée Chalamet holds a cane in Wonka.
Warner Bros. Pictures

This weekend, more than ever, is the time to take your family to the theaters. Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are opening on December 20. Both movies are expected to gross over $50 million domestically. With the Christmas and New Year holidays approaching, both movies should see a lot of business between now and January 1.

Holidays are also a time to stay home and watch movies. After spending money on presents, save a few bucks by streaming a free movie on a FAST service. On a FAST service, users must watch ads during their feature presentation, but it doesn’t cost a dime, so that’s a positive. If you need a recommendation, check out these three movies, including a 1990s thriller, a family musical, and a laugh-out-loud comedy.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Air Force One (1997)

Gary Oldman and Harrison Ford in Air Force One.
Columbia Pictures

In Air Force One, terrorists learn to never mess with Harrison Ford and his plane. The Han Solo actor plays President James Marshall in Air Force One. After attending a dinner in Moscow, President Marshall, his family, and the cabinet board Air Force One for a trip back to the U.S. After takeoff, Russian communist radicals disguised as journalists hijack the plane. The terrorists threaten to kill a hostage every 30 minutes until their leader is released from prison.

President Marshall was supposed to leave in an escape pod. However, he remained on board to help rescue his family. A former war veteran, the president relies on his training to stalk and eliminate the terrorists one by one. Air Force One is a classic 1990s thriller packed with action, entertainment, and a heroic Ford.

Stream Air Force One for free on Pluto TV.

Wonka (2023)

Timothée Chalamet in Wonka.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Timothée Chalamet is about to showcase his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day. While Dylan wasn’t known for his voice, Chalamet performed all of the songs live. And Chalamet clearly has vocal chops, as evidenced in Paul King’s Wonka, the origin story of Willy Wonka from Roald Dahl’s classic book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

In the movie, Willy Wonka (Chalamet) is a young chocolatier who dreams of opening his own chocolate shop. Without money or the ability to read, Willy stays at a boarding house and works at a launderette. Despite the harsh conditions, Willy never loses sight of his dreams, using pure imagination to make his chocolate creations in this sweet, family-friendly movie.

Stream Wonka for free on Tubi.

Tommy Boy (1995)

Chris Farley from the diner scene in Tommy Boy
Paramount Pictures

Do not trust the critics with their evaluation of Tommy Boy. On Rotten Tomatoes, Tommy Boy has a Tomatometer score of 39%. Meanwhile, the Popcornmeter, which accounts for fan scores, is at 90%. Listen to the fans. After taking seven years to graduate college, Tommy Callahan (Chris Farley) heads home to Sandusky, Ohio, to work for his father, Big Tom Callahan of Callahan Auto.

Shortly after marrying the younger Beverly (Bo Derek), Big Tom dies of a heart attack. Tommy inherits the failing company and must sell 500,000 brake pads to save it. With the help of Big Tom’s assistant, Richard (David Spade), Tommy hits the open road to search for new clients. You can’t go wrong with the comedic duo of SNL teammates Farley and Spade.

Stream Tommy Boy for free on Pluto TV.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Don’t let these 3 December 2024 hidden streaming movie gems fly under your radar
Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke as Tom and Katarina looking up in the film Last Christmas.

The holiday season is here, and most people will be full of Christmas cheer. There isn't a shortage of great Christmas content, from movies to TV shows, music, and even podcasts. However, those who aren't afraid to step outside their comfort zone and try new movies will surely find the time to discover new and unseen gems hidden deep within their streaming services.

Underappreciated movies come in all shapes and sizes, from Christmas movies that might've flown under the radar at the time of their release to sentimental dramas perfect for a good cry. So, take this holiday season as an excuse to watch these great and sadly underrated movies, which will make any holiday season much more enjoyable.

Read more
3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in December 2024
Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart in Panic Room.

Few streaming services have a deeper library of great movies than Max. The library is so deep and filled with good stuff, in fact, that there's plenty of variety even within a specific genre. That can be exciting, but it can also make choosing the movie you actually want to watch pretty difficult. That's why we've stepped in with three crime dramas that are well worth your time on Max.

Strangely enough, two of these movies star Kristen Stewart, but the movies themselves are very different and are separated by more than 20 years. Without further ado, here are three crime dramas on Max you should make time for this month.

Read more
If you have to watch one Netflix movie in December 2024, stream this one
John David Washington and Skylar Aleece Smith in The Piano Lesson.

Every year, Netflix releases a couple of movies not just because they might get watched by millions of subscribers but also because they might be able to contend for awards. While those movies aren't guaranteed to be good, 2024's The Piano Lesson just so happens to be worth your time.

The movie, which is adapted from an August Wilson play of the same name, tells the story of an impromptu reunion of a Black family in the 1950s. As they battle with one another over their own history, and a piano that is tied up in it, things take a turn for the supernatural. Here are three reasons the movie is worth watching this December.

Read more