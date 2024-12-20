3 great free movies to stream this weekend (December 20-22)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Air Force One (1997) Wonka (2023) Tommy Boy (1995)

This weekend, more than ever, is the time to take your family to the theaters. Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are opening on December 20. Both movies are expected to gross over $50 million domestically. With the Christmas and New Year holidays approaching, both movies should see a lot of business between now and January 1.

Holidays are also a time to stay home and watch movies. After spending money on presents, save a few bucks by streaming a free movie on a FAST service. On a FAST service, users must watch ads during their feature presentation, but it doesn’t cost a dime, so that’s a positive. If you need a recommendation, check out these three movies, including a 1990s thriller, a family musical, and a laugh-out-loud comedy.

Air Force One (1997)

In Air Force One, terrorists learn to never mess with Harrison Ford and his plane. The Han Solo actor plays President James Marshall in Air Force One. After attending a dinner in Moscow, President Marshall, his family, and the cabinet board Air Force One for a trip back to the U.S. After takeoff, Russian communist radicals disguised as journalists hijack the plane. The terrorists threaten to kill a hostage every 30 minutes until their leader is released from prison.

President Marshall was supposed to leave in an escape pod. However, he remained on board to help rescue his family. A former war veteran, the president relies on his training to stalk and eliminate the terrorists one by one. Air Force One is a classic 1990s thriller packed with action, entertainment, and a heroic Ford.

Stream Air Force One for free on Pluto TV.

Wonka (2023)

Timothée Chalamet is about to showcase his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day. While Dylan wasn’t known for his voice, Chalamet performed all of the songs live. And Chalamet clearly has vocal chops, as evidenced in Paul King’s Wonka, the origin story of Willy Wonka from Roald Dahl’s classic book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

In the movie, Willy Wonka (Chalamet) is a young chocolatier who dreams of opening his own chocolate shop. Without money or the ability to read, Willy stays at a boarding house and works at a launderette. Despite the harsh conditions, Willy never loses sight of his dreams, using pure imagination to make his chocolate creations in this sweet, family-friendly movie.

Stream Wonka for free on Tubi.

Tommy Boy (1995)

Do not trust the critics with their evaluation of Tommy Boy. On Rotten Tomatoes, Tommy Boy has a Tomatometer score of 39%. Meanwhile, the Popcornmeter, which accounts for fan scores, is at 90%. Listen to the fans. After taking seven years to graduate college, Tommy Callahan (Chris Farley) heads home to Sandusky, Ohio, to work for his father, Big Tom Callahan of Callahan Auto.

Shortly after marrying the younger Beverly (Bo Derek), Big Tom dies of a heart attack. Tommy inherits the failing company and must sell 500,000 brake pads to save it. With the help of Big Tom’s assistant, Richard (David Spade), Tommy hits the open road to search for new clients. You can’t go wrong with the comedic duo of SNL teammates Farley and Spade.

Stream Tommy Boy for free on Pluto TV.