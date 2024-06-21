 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 great free movies you should stream this weekend (June 21-23)

By
Will Smith looking at a row of robots in I, Robot.
20th Century Fox

After a slow start to the summer season, Inside Out 2 exploded at the box office last week with the biggest opening for an animated movie worldwide at $295 million. Because of its impressive haul, Inside Out 2 has a legitimate chance to gross over $1 billion during its theatrical run. This weekend marks the release of two adult-driven films: Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders and Joshua John Miller’s The Exorcism.

If you want to stay home for the weekend, there are still ways to watch movies for free. Sign up for a FAST service, which provides customers with thousands of free movies to stream. Check out one of these free movies below, including a heartwarming coming-of-age story, an underrated teen sex comedy, and a sci-fi blockbuster.

Recommended Videos

Almost Famous (2000)

A boy stands next to a girl groupie in Almost Famous.
DreamWorks

On the short list of the best scripts of the 21st century is Almost Famous, penned by Cameron Crowe. Inspired by Crowe’s time as a magazine writer, Almost Famous follows 15-year-old William Miller (Patrick Fugit) and his quest to become a rock journalist in the 1970s. William catches the break of a lifetime when Rolling Stone hires him to write a profile about Stillwater, an up-and-coming rock band featuring talented guitarist Russell Hammond (Billy Crudup).

Sheltered as a child by his protective mother (Frances McDormand), William comes of age on Stillwater’s tour as he experiences the rock-and-roll lifestyle up close. Thankfully, William has resident groupie Penny Lane (Kate Hudson) guiding him every step of the way. From the terrific music and live performances to the eclectic cast and coming-of-age story, Almost Famous is about as close as you can get to a perfect movie. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences agreed, as Crowe’s sensational script won him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Stream Almost Famous for free on Pluto TV.

The Girl Next Door (2004)

A man dances with his hands over his head as a girl stands behind him and looks on.
20th Century Fox

What is moral fiber? In the rom-com The Girl Next Door, Matthew Kidman’s (Emile Hirsch) moral fiber is the woman of his dreams. For the first 18 years of Matthew’s life, he went down a straight and narrow path. Winning a scholarship to Georgetown University and his friendship with Eli (Chris Marquette) and Klitz (Paul Dano) are all he’s ever cared about.

During his senior year, Matthew’s life is upended by the arrival of his beautiful next-door neighbor, Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert). The once-reserved Matthew exits his shell around Danielle, and the two embark on a heartfelt romance. However, Danielle holds a dark secret: She’s a former porn star. When Danielle’s old life reenters the picture, Matthew must ask himself one question: Is the juice worth the squeeze?

Stream The Girl Next Door for free on Tubi.

I, Robot (2004)

Sonny shakes Will Smith's hand in I, Robot.
20th Century Studios

Will Smith, movie star. The 55-year-old is dominating the box office again this summer thanks to Bad Boys: Ride or Die. In 2004, Smith was at the peak of his powers, when his name and face on a poster could get a movie made. The perfect example is I, Robot, a sci-fi action film by director Alex Proyas.

In 2035, humanoid AI-powered robots are prominent members of society, working alongside humans to keep them safe. Del Spooner (Smith) is a detective who distrusts robots after a horrific accident in his past that left a young girl dead. Soon, Spooner investigates the alleged suicide of Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), the founder of the robotics company behind the robots. He immediately believes Lanning was murdered. After teaming with Dr. Susan Calvin (Bridget Moynahan), Spooner makes a startling discovery that could lead to a deadly war between humans and robots.

Stream I, Robot for free on Tubi.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 BritBox shows you should watch in June 2024
Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes in BBC's Sherlock.

Given the incredible wealth of streaming services at our disposal today, it can be overwhelming trying to find something great to watch. If you want to look past some of the more prominent streamers, though, you might be surprised to discover the wealthy of titles available on BritBox.

The streaming service is designed to deliver a wealth of British imports to American audiences, and as a result, it has a lineup of great content from just across the pond. If you've subscribed to BritBox and are looking for something worth checking out on the service, then we've got you covered. Here are three shows you should definitely make time for on the service this month.
Pride and Prejudice (1995)
The Lake Scene (Colin Firth Strips Off) - Pride and Prejudice - BBC

Read more
Don’t let these 3 hidden June streaming TV shows fly under your radar
A man dressed in '70s garb, including a white shirt with collar and blue blazer in a scene from Hotel Cocaine.

June is pretty chocked full of great TV shows, including high-profile new ones like Star Wars: The Acolyte and popular returning shows like The Boys, House of the Dragon, and The Bear. Because of this, there are some lesser-known TV show gems debuting this month that you might not even know about.

Once you blaze your way through the episodes of the top shows this month, or while you wait a week for the next episode to be released, don’t let these three hidden June streaming TV shows fly under your radar.
Fantasmas (2024)
Fantasmas | Official Trailer | Max

Read more
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in June 2024
Shane Gillis standing confused in a tire shop.

Bridgerton fans will be happy to know that the second part of season 3 is now on Netflix. Will it be a happy ending for Colin and Penelope? The new seasons of Perfect Match and Sweet Tooth will also premiere this month. At the end of the month, enjoy the debut of Supacell and the return of That '90s Show.

Many shows mentioned above, especially Bridgerton, will dominate Netflix's top 10. The beauty of Netflix is the streamer boasts hundreds of shows. This June, watch these three underrated shows, including a former NBC family drama, a cat-and-mouse thriller, and a new sitcom starring a red-hot comedian.
This Is Us (2016-2022)

Read more