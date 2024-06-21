3 great free movies you should stream this weekend (June 21-23)

After a slow start to the summer season, Inside Out 2 exploded at the box office last week with the biggest opening for an animated movie worldwide at $295 million. Because of its impressive haul, Inside Out 2 has a legitimate chance to gross over $1 billion during its theatrical run. This weekend marks the release of two adult-driven films: Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders and Joshua John Miller’s The Exorcism.

If you want to stay home for the weekend, there are still ways to watch movies for free. Sign up for a FAST service, which provides customers with thousands of free movies to stream. Check out one of these free movies below, including a heartwarming coming-of-age story, an underrated teen sex comedy, and a sci-fi blockbuster.

Recommended Videos

Almost Famous (2000)

On the short list of the best scripts of the 21st century is Almost Famous, penned by Cameron Crowe. Inspired by Crowe’s time as a magazine writer, Almost Famous follows 15-year-old William Miller (Patrick Fugit) and his quest to become a rock journalist in the 1970s. William catches the break of a lifetime when Rolling Stone hires him to write a profile about Stillwater, an up-and-coming rock band featuring talented guitarist Russell Hammond (Billy Crudup).

Sheltered as a child by his protective mother (Frances McDormand), William comes of age on Stillwater’s tour as he experiences the rock-and-roll lifestyle up close. Thankfully, William has resident groupie Penny Lane (Kate Hudson) guiding him every step of the way. From the terrific music and live performances to the eclectic cast and coming-of-age story, Almost Famous is about as close as you can get to a perfect movie. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences agreed, as Crowe’s sensational script won him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Stream Almost Famous for free on Pluto TV.

The Girl Next Door (2004)

What is moral fiber? In the rom-com The Girl Next Door, Matthew Kidman’s (Emile Hirsch) moral fiber is the woman of his dreams. For the first 18 years of Matthew’s life, he went down a straight and narrow path. Winning a scholarship to Georgetown University and his friendship with Eli (Chris Marquette) and Klitz (Paul Dano) are all he’s ever cared about.

During his senior year, Matthew’s life is upended by the arrival of his beautiful next-door neighbor, Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert). The once-reserved Matthew exits his shell around Danielle, and the two embark on a heartfelt romance. However, Danielle holds a dark secret: She’s a former porn star. When Danielle’s old life reenters the picture, Matthew must ask himself one question: Is the juice worth the squeeze?

Stream The Girl Next Door for free on Tubi.

I, Robot (2004)

Will Smith, movie star. The 55-year-old is dominating the box office again this summer thanks to Bad Boys: Ride or Die. In 2004, Smith was at the peak of his powers, when his name and face on a poster could get a movie made. The perfect example is I, Robot, a sci-fi action film by director Alex Proyas.

In 2035, humanoid AI-powered robots are prominent members of society, working alongside humans to keep them safe. Del Spooner (Smith) is a detective who distrusts robots after a horrific accident in his past that left a young girl dead. Soon, Spooner investigates the alleged suicide of Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), the founder of the robotics company behind the robots. He immediately believes Lanning was murdered. After teaming with Dr. Susan Calvin (Bridget Moynahan), Spooner makes a startling discovery that could lead to a deadly war between humans and robots.

Stream I, Robot for free on Tubi.

