3 great free movies you should stream this weekend (June 28-30)

Is the box office officially back? Inside Out 2 grossed a stellar $101 million domestically in its second weekend. To date, Inside Out 2 is in the domestic top 10 highest-grossing animated films of all time. This weekend should bring more business to theaters with A Quiet Place: Day One and Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1.

If you decide to stay on the couch all weekend, we won’t judge you. There are plenty of things to watch on FAST services, which offer thousands of movies and TV shows for free. Our picks for three free movies to stream this weekend include a comedy featuring two SNL stars, a remake of a famous martial arts film, and an elite 1980s action thriller.

Recommended Videos

Wayne’s World (1992)

Wayne’s World! Wayne’s World! It’s party time! Excellent! Wayne’s World started on Saturday Night Live, but the overwhelming popularity of the skit led to a feature film in 1994. Wayne Cambell (Mike Myers) and his best friend, Garth Algar (Dana Carvey), host the public-access TV show, Wayne’s World, from his parents’ basement in Aurora, Illinois. The duo’s endearing personalities and love for rock music attract a loyal following.

Sleazy television producer Benjamin Kane (Rob Lowe) buys the rights to Wayne’s World and takes the show to a bigger network. During this transition, Wayne falls in love with Cassandra Wong (Tia Carrere), the lead singer for a local rock band. Under Kane, Wayne’s World loses its charm as it focuses on monetization and sponsorships. To save their show, Wayne and Garth must put the partying on hold and execute the “mega happy ending” plan. Party on, everyone.

Stream Wayne’s World for free on Pluto TV.

The Karate Kid (2010)

Karate Kid, the next installment in the Karate Kid franchise, wrapped production earlier this week. The film stars Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan as Mr. Han. Chan’s first appearance as Han occurred in The Karate Kid, the 2010 remake available to stream on Tubi.

12-year-old Dre Parker (Jaden Smith) and his widowed mother move from Detroit to Beijing. After befriending a young girl named Meiying (Wenwen Han), Dre becomes the target of bullying and violent attacks from his classmate, Cheng (Zhenwei Wang). When Cheng and his friends are assaulting Dre, Mr. Han, the maintenance man, steps in and fends off the attackers. In actuality, Mr. Han is a Kung Fu master. Dre studies Kung Fu under Mr. Han and learns the art of self-defense before putting his skills to the test in a martial arts tournament.

Stream The Karate Kid for free on Tubi.

Predator (1987)

Arnold Schwarzenegger. Bulging muscles. Sleeveless shirts. Body oil. Machine guns. Cigars. There should be a picture of Predator under the definition of “machismo” in the dictionary. War veteran Dutch (Schwarzenegger) and his team of are recruited to rescue a group of politicians in the Guatemalan jungle. Dutch’s team makes quick work of the guerrillas guarding the facility.

However, something is off after discovering multiple skinned corpses. Yet, it’s not a man hunting the team; it’s an extraterrestrial with elite combat skills, advanced technology, and a cloaking device. The rescue mission becomes a survival escape as Dutch and the team go head-to-head with an apex predator.

Stream Predator for free on Tubi.