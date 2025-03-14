 Skip to main content
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (March 14-16)

By
A female cop and a male cop walk next to each other.
The Weinstein Company

After a few barren weekends at the theaters, three new movies are debuting on March 14. These include Novocaine, an action comedy starring Jack Quaid; Black Bag, a spy thriller with Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett; and Opus, a thriller featuring Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich. If none of those titles interest you, check out Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17.

Those four movies should bring people out to the theaters. However, you can also stay home and watch a free movie on a FAST service. Our three recommendations include an award-winning musical, a 1990s comedy, and a thrilling crime drama.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

West Side Story (1961)

A man and woman look at each other on a fire escape.
United Artists

Who knew that William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet would inspire one of the best musicals ever? After its run on Broadway, West Side Story was adapted into a musical film by directors Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. It’s 1957 in New York City’s Upper West Side. There is a turf war between two rival gangs: the Jets (the white Americans) and the Sharks (the Puerto Ricans).

During their battle for control, Jets co-founder Tony (Richard Beymer) and Maria (Natalie Wood), the younger sister of the Sharks’ leader, fall in love. The star-crossed lovers grow closer, even as the rivalry intensifies in the streets. Between the magnificent dance numbers and iconic songs, West Side Story is an all-time classic and worthy Best Picture winner.

Stream West Side Story for free on Tubi.

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Carl Weathers as Chubbs with his arm around Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, the two men looking at one another in a scene from Happy Gilmore.
Universal Pictures

Where does Happy Gilmore rank in Adam Sandler’s best characters? If it’s not first, then it’s top five. Happy Gilmore (Sandler) is an aspiring hockey player with dreams of playing professionally. Unfortunately, that will never happen due to Happy’s poor skills and raging temper. Happy finds himself in a tough predicament after the bank threatens to foreclose on his grandmother’s (Frances Bay) house if he does not come up with $270,000 in 90 days.

Desperate for money, Happy discovers he can hustle golfers for money by outdriving them on the range. Happy can’t make a slapshot, but he can drive a golf ball over 400 yards. With the help of former golf pro Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers), Happy makes it to the PGA Tour. Happy’s unorthodox style does rub people the wrong way, mainly Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald). With Happy Gilmore 2 coming this summer, get a head start on the rewatch and see Happy learn how to putt.

Stream Happy Gilmore for free on Tubi.

Wind River (2017)

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner as Jane and Cory in the forest in the film Wind River.
Image via STX International

Today, Taylor Sheridan is the most prolific creator in television. Sheridan essentially runs Paramount+ with Yellowstone spinoffs and other dramas. Before television, Sheridan was an excellent screenwriter in the 2010s. Sheridan’s third Western, Wind River, might be his best. On the Wind River Indian Reservation, Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) is a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent.

Tragedy strikes when Lambert finds the frozen body of a young woman on the reservation. Because it might be homicide, the FBI sends in Special Agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) to investigate. After Lambert and Banner team up, they start to uncover secrets that, if made public, could jeopardize their own lives. Wind River is a good old-fashioned crime thriller with a gunfight for the ages.

Stream Wind River for free on Pluto TV.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
