3 great free movies to stream this weekend (September 13-15)

Judging by last weekend’s box office receipts, the juice is definitely loose. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice blew past expectations with a domestic opening weekend of $110 million, the second-biggest September opening of all time. The Beetlejuice sequel will stay No. 1 this weekend, with Speak No Evil, a horror remake starring James McAvoy, expected to come in at No. 2.

If you want more options, stay home and stream free movies with a FAST service. Fast services — including Tubi, Pluto TV, and Amazon Freevee — allow consumers to watch their favorite movies for free. This weekend, our movie recommendations include an Oscar-winning rom-com, a seductive crime adventure, and a charming teen comedy.

Moonstruck (1987)

In today’s age, rom-coms rarely win Oscars. But back in the late 1980s, Moonstruck won three: Best Actress (Cher), Best Supporting Actress (Olympia Dukakis), and Best Original Screenplay (John Patrick Shanley). Moonstruck deserved recognition because it perfectly balances its family comedy aspects with heartfelt romance.

Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) lives with her parents (Olympia Dukakis and Vincent Gardenia) in Brooklyn, New York. Looking for romance, Loretta accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello). When Johnny goes to Italy to tend to his ailing mother, Loretta meets his fiery younger brother, Ronny (Longlegs star Nicolas Cage) and falls for him. Love is never easy. Sometimes, it’s even messy. But for Loretta, it’s everything.

Stream Moonstruck for free on Tubi.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

This week, Michael B. Jordan signed on to direct and star in a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. Jordan’s version will be the second remake of the 1968 film. It will have a tough time surpassing the first remake, 1999’s The Thomas Crown Affair, one of the sexiest action films ever.

Billionaire Thomas Crown (Pierce Brosnan) is a criminal mastermind who steals a $100 million painting from the Met in New York City. The museum hires insurance investigator Catherine Banning (Rene Russo) to inquire about the missing painting. Banning becomes suspicious of Crown and tries to get closer to him. The cat-and-mouse game turns into a passionate, but complicated romance. Will Crown come clean in the name of love?

Stream The Thomas Crown Affair for free on Tubi.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Matthew Broderick catapulted into legendary status with his performance in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. High school senior Ferris Bueller (Broderick) is the coolest kid in school that everyone idolizes … well, everyone except his sister, Jeanie (Jennifer Grey). On this spring day, Ferris lives out every kid’s dream by cutting class.

After faking illness in front of his parents, Ferris links up with his friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend, Sloane (Mia Sara), and hits the streets of Chicago for a day of unapologetic fun. However, Ferris doesn’t realize his principal, Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones), is determined to catch Ferris skipping school. With its magnetic charm and iconic set pieces, Ferris Bueller will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

Stream Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on Pluto TV.