3 great free movies to stream this weekend (September 27-29)

Optimus Prime and Megatron battled at the box office last week with the arrival of Transformers One. The Transformers origin story is one of the best-reviewed movies in the franchise, with an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film underperformed at the box office, grossing only $24.6 million domestically. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice surprisingly remained at No. 1 with $26 million.

Theaters are not the only place to watch movies this weekend. In fact, moviegoers can stay home and watch movies for free on a FAST service. This weekend, try one of these movies: a coming-of-age story from the 1980s, a tough-cop saga, and a solid military drama.

The Outsiders (1983)

This weekend marks the release of Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project and first film since 2011. Forty-one years ago, Coppola directed The Outsiders, the feature film adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel. In 1960s Oklahoma, teenager Ponyboy Curtis (C. Thomas Howell) lives with his older brothers Darrel (Patrick Swayze) and Sodapop (Rob Lowe) after the death of their parents. The trio are members of a local gang called the Greasers.

After a brawl ends in the death of a rival gang member, Ponyboy and his fellow Greaser Johnny (Ralph Macchio), are forced into hiding. As the Greasers race to protect their friends, Ponyboy and Johnny contemplate their purpose and how they want to live the rest of their lives. Besides its coming-of-age premise, The Outsiders’ biggest takeaway is its all-star cast, with appearances by future stars like Tom Cruise, Matt Dillon, and Emilio Estevez.

Stream The Outsiders for free on Tubi.

Cop Land (1997)

Before tackling franchise IP with Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold wrote and directed Cop Land, a gritty crime drama with a star-studded cast. The town of Garrison, New Jersey, is home to several New York City cops, led by Lt. Ray Donlan (Harvey Keitel). Because these cops live outside New York, they are virtually untouchable by the NYPD’s internal affairs. These cops are also protected by their friend in Garrison, Sheriff Freddy Heflin (Sylvester Stallone).

After Donlan’s nephew, Superboy (Michael Rapaport), mistakenly kills an African American teen during a traffic stop, he fakes his nephew’s death to avoid prosecution. That doesn’t sit well with internal affairs officer Moe Tilden (Robert De Niro), who coaxes Freddy into helping him gather evidence against Donlan and end the corruption. When it’s all said and done, Cop Land will be Stallone’s best performance outside of the Rocky franchise.

Stream Cop Land for free on Pluto TV.

G.I. Jane (1997)

Demi Moore is experiencing a career resurgence with her memorable turn in the body horror movie The Substance. In the 1990s, Moore was easily one of the 10 biggest actresses in Hollywood. Coming off the sexy comedy Striptease, Moore stunned the film community by shaving her head and starring G.I. Jane.

Directed by Gladiator 2 helmer Ridley Scott, G.I. Jane stars Moore as Jordan O’Neil, a lieutenant chosen to try out for a spot with a U.S. Navy Combined Reconnaissance Team. If O’Neil succeeds, the U.S. Navy will allow more women into the service. O’Neil is sent to a rigorous boot camp under the leadership of John James Urgayle (Viggo Mortensen), whose training tactics force most candidates to quit. Moore is up for the task, proving she’s a capable action lead in this entertaining drama.

Stream G.I. Jane for free on Tubi.