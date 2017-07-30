Gwendoline Christie praises ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ for going ‘deeper’

Why it matters to you If you're a fan of The Empire Strikes Back, you'll be excited to hear about the tone of The Last Jedi. It looks like the characters will be more fleshed out this time around.

The next chapter of the Star Wars saga is coming to us at the end of the year. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is indeed one of the most highly anticipated films of 2017, and for good reason. The internet practically blew up after fans got to see the very first teaser for the film. Rian Johnson will be picking up where J.J. Abrams left off, further exploring the relationships between these characters.

Captain Phasma, played by Game of Thrones‘ Gwendoline Christie, didn’t get a whole lot of screen time in The Force Awakens, but that’s going to change in this new movie. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress praised the film for “going deeper” and “going further” than its predecessor.

“I was just so delighted to be in The Last Jedi, and for that to be directed by Rian Johnson, who is another director I’ve long admired since I watched Brick, actually; I thought that was a really brilliant piece of work,” Christie told the outlet during the 2017 TV Critics’ Association press tour. “What I can tell you about the next Star Wars film is I think Rian does an exceptional job of going deeper, of going further, and really exploring what these relationships are.”

Many fans were upset that the character of Phasma didn’t have a bigger role to play in The Force Awakens. Judging by what Christie is saying, those fans should be much happier knowing her character will have more to do and be fleshed out a bit more. In a separate interview with IGN, the actress goes into more detail on Phasma and her role in the film.

Christie said that she and the director were able to sit and discuss her character and what she’ll be doing in this film. They had “long conversations about this character and who she was.” She was delighted that Johnson was willing to listen to her idea and input on the character.

In addition to all of that, Captain Phasma will be getting a bigger spotlight outside of just the movies. The character will star in a new miniseries from Marvel Comics. The miniseries will launch this September.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15, 2017.