Heardle today, October 31: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Monday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 31? Would you like some help?

Happy Halloween! Unfortunately, the song of the day is not Monster Mash by Boris Pickett so you will have to do the “graveyard smash” on your own time. Before dressing up in your costume, make sure to answer today’s Heardle.

Remember, if you need help, we have listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back daily for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. Players unlock a few more seconds of the song with every incorrect or skipped answer. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Monday, October 31

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 2021.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of rock.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter S.
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.

Heardle answer for Monday, October 31

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Freaks by Surf Curse

