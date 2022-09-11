 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Heardle today, September 12: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Monday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for September 12? Would you like some help?

The work week is off and running. While you have a moment to spare, make sure to answer today’s Heardle. Don’t let your streak go to waste. Let’s see how long you can go!

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints to push you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, the answer was Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Monday, September 12

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 2000.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genres of nu metal and rap rock.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter L.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Monday, September 12

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is…

In The End by Linkin Park

In The End [Official HD Music Video] - Linkin Park

Editors' Recommendations

‘Framed’ today, September 8: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)

A man looks on his phone.

‘Heardle’ today, September 8: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Thursday)

woman listening to music

‘Framed’ today, September 7: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)

A man looks on his phone.

‘Heardle’ today, September 7: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Wednesday)

woman listening to music

Go behind the screams of Smile in the horror film’s new video

A creepy grin from Smile.

You can now watch Thor: Love and Thunder at home for free

Jane as Mighty Thor with Thor in Love and Thunder.

YouTube TV tips and tricks: How to get the most out Google’s live TV service

A couple of people watching YouTube TV.

Disney+ Day 2022: announcements, updates, and deals

Logo of Disney+ Day on September 8.

2022 Emmy predictions: who will take home the big awards?

Connie Britton in The White Lotus on HBO Max.

The best kids movies on Netflix right now (September 2022)

The characters of Despicable Me.

The best family movies on Netflix right now (September 2022)

The characters of Sing 2 look on behind a sound board.

Pinocchio review: nothing new to see in wooden adaptation

Pinocchio kneels on stage in a scene from the 2022 live-action film.

The best romantic comedies on Netflix (September 2022)

Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Connelly in He's Just Not That Into You.