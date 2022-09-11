Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for September 12? Would you like some help?

The work week is off and running. While you have a moment to spare, make sure to answer today’s Heardle. Don’t let your streak go to waste. Let’s see how long you can go!

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints to push you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, the answer was Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Monday, September 12

Today’s Heardle was released in 2000.

Today’s Heardle is in the genres of nu metal and rap rock.

The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter L.

Heardle answer for Monday, September 12

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is…

In The End by Linkin Park

In The End [Official HD Music Video] - Linkin Park

