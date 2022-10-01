 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Heardle today, October 1: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Saturday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 1? Would you like some help?

The week on Heardle is coming to a close, but there’s still one more game to play. Make sure to listen to the clip multiple times before guessing. Patience is the way to success.

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Saturday, October 1

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 1995.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of hip hop.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter O.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Saturday, October 1

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Shimmy Shimmy Ya by Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Ol' Dirty Bastard - Shimmy Shimmy Ya (Official Video) [Explicit]

Editors' Recommendations

Heardle today, September 25: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Sunday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, September 24: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, September 24: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Saturday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, September 23: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
A man looks on his phone.
Halloween Ends final trailer teases showdown between Laurie and Michael
Michael Myers and Laurie Strode stand back to back in a poster from Halloween Ends.
Evan Peters on having to go to dark places in Dahmer
Evan Peters in front of a police lineup in a scene from Dahmer.
Batman’s live-action future should be on HBO, not on the big screen
Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight in red promo art for The Batman.
Father and daughter bond in the first trailer for Aftersun
Francesca Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun.
The YouTube watching experience on TVs just got much better
YouTube on a TV and on the mobile app.
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Allison Janey and Jurnee Smollett stand closely together in a scene from Lou.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will reunite for Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Logan and Deadpool, respectively.
Vernon Davis on post-NFL life and transition into entertainment
Vernon Davis smiling on the red carpet.
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
A blue cat chasing a creature.