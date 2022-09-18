 Skip to main content
Heardle today, September 18: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Sunday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for September 18? Would you like some help?

The start of a new week brings on another chance to test your musical skills with Heardle. Here’s a bonus clue: this is one of the most popular wedding songs of the last five years.

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to push you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Sunday, September 18

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 2018.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genres of country and pop.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter D.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Sunday, September 18

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Speechless by Dan + Shay 

